You don’t have to decide between taking advantage of laptop deals and tablet deals, as you can instead purchase 2-in-1 devices from the likes of Microsoft Surface Pro deals. Enjoy both powerful performance and convenient portability through the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy laptop deals with a $260 discount that brings its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for snappy performance when performing basic functions such as checking emails, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. All of these are a joy to do on the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution.

It’s not just a tablet though. Digital Trends tags the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in its best laptops for 2021 as the best 2-in-1 option, as the Type Cover transforms the device from a tablet to a laptop. It also functions as a protective cover the screen, while allowing you to quickly switch between the two forms depending on what you need for the situation. This will come in handy for the new school year as students go to their dorm rooms, and for those who are in work-from-home setups, as you can have everything you need in one device.

Whether you’re a student or a professional, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will prove to be a valuable companion. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is on sale from Best Buy with a $260 discount, slashing its price to just $699 from its original price of $959. It’s unclear how much time is left on the deal though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Microsoft Surface Pro deals

Best Buy is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, so it might be tough to find a better deal for the 2-in-1 device from other retailers. However, if you want to make sure, feel free to look around. We’ve gathered some of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals that are currently available, to help you out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations