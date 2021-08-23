  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today

By
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

You don’t have to decide between taking advantage of laptop deals and tablet deals, as you can instead purchase 2-in-1 devices from the likes of Microsoft Surface Pro deals. Enjoy both powerful performance and convenient portability through the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which is available from Best Buy laptop deals with a $260 discount that brings its price down to just $699 from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for snappy performance when performing basic functions such as checking emails, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. All of these are a joy to do on the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution.

It’s not just a tablet though. Digital Trends tags the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in its best laptops for 2021 as the best 2-in-1 option, as the Type Cover transforms the device from a tablet to a laptop. It also functions as a protective cover the screen, while allowing you to quickly switch between the two forms depending on what you need for the situation. This will come in handy for the new school year as students go to their dorm rooms, and for those who are in work-from-home setups, as you can have everything you need in one device.

Whether you’re a student or a professional, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will prove to be a valuable companion. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is on sale from Best Buy with a $260 discount, slashing its price to just $699 from its original price of $959. It’s unclear how much time is left on the deal though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Microsoft Surface Pro deals

Best Buy is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, so it might be tough to find a better deal for the 2-in-1 device from other retailers. However, if you want to make sure, feel free to look around. We’ve gathered some of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals that are currently available, to help you out.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy
Or get two for $30

Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

$27 $35
Complete your mobile work setup with the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. Buy two for even cheaper, and you can have one for your home office and your travels.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$690 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$550 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$609 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best VPNs you can get for Mac

apple imac 24 inch m1 review 9

A.I. is leading a chip design revolution, and it’s only just getting started

CPU Computer Chip.

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard

call-of-duty-2021-will-reportedly-be-revealed-within-warzone

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

There’s a reason this Apple II manual auctioned for nearly $800K

Manual for the Apple II computer.

OneWeb launches more internet satellites to take on SpaceX’s Starlink

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket launches from Kazakhstan.

GM expands recall to all Chevy Bolt EVs due to fire risk

electric car or electrified car chevy bolt

Perseverance rover to make second attempt at grabbing a Mars sample

This Mastcam-Z image of a portion of the Artuby ridgeline shows large (meter-scale) boulders similar to those Perseverance is expected to encounter at Citadelle.

China’s Zhurong rover has its mission extended, will continue exploring Mars

China's Zhurong Mars rover, captured by a wireless camera.

Hubble captures a beautiful galaxy located in a cosmic crucible

This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, which is often referred to as Hubble’s workhorse camera thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.

Everything we know about Halo Infinite

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to unlock Iki Island

Jin plays his flute as Iki Island looms in the background.