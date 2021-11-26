Right now, some of the best Black Friday deals give you the opportunity to buy an exceptional tablet for under $500. With so many awesome Black Friday tablet deals out there, we’ve highlighted some of the best and taken a good look at why they’re worth your time. Read on while we guide you through them and explain why they’re worth your cash.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $35, was $50

Why Buy:

Cheap tablet with useful features

Good battery life

Alexa support

Extensive app support

There’s never any shortage of Fire Tablet Black Friday deals as this one ably demonstrates. The Amazon Fire 7 tablet might never be the fastest tablet out there but it’s a great option for giving to children, older relatives, or simply for yourself if you’re not fully committed to the need for a tablet. For the money, you get a 7-inch IPS display along with 16GB of internal storage and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. That’s just what you need to be reasonably capable while on the move or simply when you want to relax at home with a tablet rather than your smartphone. In exchange, you get up to seven hours of battery life, whether you’re reading, browsing the web, watching video, or listening to music.

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is pretty practical in a number of different ways too. Sure, you can use it solely to relax. After all, it has support for all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, TikTok, YouTUbe, and much more. You can even go hands-free courtesy of Alexa support. However, it does so much more than that. Thanks to its 2MP front and rear-facing camera, you can use it for video calls via Zoom or whatever you feel like using for video calls. It looks reasonable too, thanks to 720p HD video recording ensuring the person you speak to can see you clearly.

That’s the beauty behind this inexpensive tablet. The Amazon Fire 7 does a little bit of everything. You can use it throughout the day to take notes, check your email, update shopping lists, or set reminders, before then indulging in some downtime via Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, or similar. While much of what you’ll do with it will be conducted on the cloud, you can also add up to 512GB of storage via a microSD card if you choose to store more files physically such as photos or documents for work. What the Amazon Fire 7 might lack in power, it more than makes up for with flexibility so it works for all kinds of purposes.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — $75, was $150

Why Buy:

Large display

Alexa support

Plenty of apps

Dolby Atmos support

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a more souped-up version than the previous Amazon Fire 7 tablet and it’s a great addition if you want to get more done. It has all the advantages of an Amazon Fire tablet that you would expect along with a bit more power. That’s reflected by its Octa-Core processor which keeps things ticking along quickly. And, of course, there is its stunning 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display that looks gorgeous no matter what you’re doing with it. Combined with 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage, it’s impressive then that the battery life manages to be a very solid and respectable 12 hours.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet keeps things going with plenty of other advantages too. You can power it back up via the USB-C port which is the best way to recharge most devices these days in an efficient manner. It’s also far more durable than most alternatives with it proving to be 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. The screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass so it’s able to withstand a few knocks without a problem. its display is also 10% brighter than most and in conjunction with that, it has Dolby Atmos sound which is great for watching movies or TV shows while on the move. Of course, it has extensive support for all your favorite apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and much more. Thanks to the many different apps, you can use the Amazon Fire HD 10 just as easily for connecting with friends via video call as you can to use social media apps like Twitter or Facebook. Multitasking is a breeze too with split-screen support for many apps.

Alexa compatibility also means you can easily speak to the tablet in a bid to play your favorite videos, music, or even open apps. You can even check the weather or latest news reports, as well as control your smart home devices. Everything about the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is incredibly convenient and well designed so that you get a great tablet experience for far less than elsewhere would cost you.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Why Buy:

Great slim design

Speedy performance for the price

Good battery life

Plenty of functionality

A great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal, this Samsung Tab A7 Lite is sure to lighten up your life. You get all the benefits of an Android smartphone but in tablet form meaning you get plenty more room to browse or do whatever you love to do on the move. It has an octa-core processor that runs Android 11 without a hitch. At 32GB, storage might sound low but it’s not a problem when you can do so much on the cloud or choose to upgrade with up to 1TB via a microSD card. USB-C connectivity means it powers up nice and fast too giving you fantastic battery life.

Ultimately though, the star of the show is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s 8.7-inch screen. It’s just the right size to give you plenty of space while also remaining fairly compact. Best of all, it’s surrounded by a sturdy metal frame that means it’s able to cope with those unavoidable knocks in life. It’s ideally suited for watching all your favorite movies or shows while on the move, which is why it’s so great that there’s extensive app support. After all, this is an Android tablet so there’s no shortage of options out there.

The tablet is easy to navigate too thanks to a smart gesture-based menu that means you can easily navigate it with just one hand. It’s simple to go back, see your recent apps, return to the home menu and do much more, all with a swipe of your thumb. If you have a busy lifestyle and a lot to juggle, it’s the ideal timesaver. Thanks to its dual speakers in landscape orientation mode, you can easily set this tablet up as a movie-watching device or even for arranging presentations. That’s the beauty of this tablet. It’s ideally suited for pretty much everything imaginable. Gorgeous to look at and gorgeous to use, it’s hard to find fault in it at this price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $430, was $530

Why Buy:

Great display

Includes stylus

Stylish design

Great battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great tablet for those that want the benefits of something more high-end without having to spend a fortune. It offers a tremendous 12.4-inch display that’s backed up by great sound courtesy of AKG. That immediately makes it a great tablet for listening to music or streaming your favorite movies or TV shows while on the move. However, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE does so much more than that, offering much of what you would like to see from the best Android tablets. Whatever you plan on doing with your tablet, this one is able to keep up with you.

That’s partly thanks to its high-performing Snapdragon 750G chipset which keeps things ticking along nicely. Whether you’re streaming content, typing up documents, browsing the internet, or even playing a few games, this tablet can handle it. It’s ideally suited for multi-tasking thanks to being able to launch up to three apps at once. You don’t have to worry about running out of juice either with up to 13 hours of battery life lasting you all day long and beyond in many cases. It’s ideal for those busy days at work when you don’t get around to recharging it.

On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE also comes with an S Pen. A stylus, it offers a new way of interacting with your tablet. Rather than having to depend on your fingertips, you can use the stylus to sketch out designs, write up some notes, or simply interact with your tablet differently. It offers low latency and a soft tip. Thanks to the Samsung software involved, you can turn your handwriting into text in real time, simply editing it afterward via easy-to-use gestures. Once you’re done, it magnetically snaps to the side of your tablet for easy carrying, and no need to charge it separately. Once you’ve taken some notes, the app will even automatically recommend titles by analyzing the contents, as well as suggesting hashtags to keep things organized. What more could you need?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $450, was $650

Why Buy:

Great display

Includes an S Pen

PC-like experience

Great sound

One of the best Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals going on right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the perfect tablet for when you want a replacement for your PC. If you’re keen to be as portable as possible, you simply can’t go wrong here. From a stunning display to fantastic hardware, it can handle anything you throw at it. It’s ideal for working hard, playing hard, or simply relaxing.

One of the big highlights is its 11-inch display. It has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz which means everything looks smoother. Want to play a fast-moving game? You won’t have to worry about screen blurring here. Alternatively, even browsing the internet feels nicer and smoother thanks to that increased refresh rate. It’s also combined with some fantastic colors so that everything pops off the screen and looks gorgeous. It’s ideal for creative work or watching your favorite shows in style. The latter is certainly helped by the fact you get AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos sound giving you a truly immersive experience in tablet form. There’s even blue light protection to help avoid any risk of eyestrain. Combined with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, action is speedy no matter how you plan on using your tablet. You won’t miss out on battery life here either with up to 15 hours of video playback ensuring there’s no need to remember to recharge throughout the day.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has an S Pen stylus so you can get far more tactile with what you’re working on. Able to translate your handwriting to text on screen, it can also suggest new titles and arrange your work with hashtags. It’s also an ideal tool for sketching out designs too if you’re a creative type. However you plan on using the stylus, you simply attach it to the side of the tablet when it’s not in use. Convenient every step of the way, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is perfect for when you want to step away from a PC but not be restricted to the limitations of your smartphone. It’s a dream to use at all times, whether relaxing or working.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations