There was no shortage of options for shoppers who took advantage of Cyber Monday laptop deals, which covered machines of all shapes and sizes, and across all budget ranges. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals for laptops are still available though, even after the shopping event has ended. For example, Best Buy is still selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at $230 off, which brings its price down to $700 from its original price of $930. There’s a chance that it’s a mistake that the deal is still online, so you should click that Buy Now button immediately before they take it down.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is an upgraded version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with specifications that include the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM for powerful performance that allows the device to keep up with your daily activities. If your current machine is already suffering from frequent slowdowns and crashes, it might be time to upgrade to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. It also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, which provides ample space for your apps and documents, and with Windows 11 pre-installed.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the main differences is that you can upgrade the SSD storage of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ if the equipped 128GB SSD isn’t big enough for you. Microsoft also made improvements to battery life, extending normal usage to 15.5 hours from 10.5 hours, so if you’re always on the go, it’s less likely that you’ll run out of charge while you’re outside and away from any outlets where you can plug in the device to recharge. However, even if that happens, it won’t be out of commission for long with the help of its Fast Charging feature.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ actually starts as a tablet, with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display for bright colors and clear details, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18% more vertical screen real estate compared to most laptops. To transform the 2-in-1 device from a tablet to a laptop, you’ll just have to attach the included Type Cover, which adds a keyboard while also functioning as a protective cover for the screen when it’s closed. There’s also a kickstand that adjusts nearly 180 degrees if you need to prop up the device to whatever angle that you prefer. You can also purchase the Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse if you want more accessories to round out the device’s capabilities as a laptop.

As a laptop, you can use several accessories through the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+’s USB-A port, USB-C port, and headphone jack. You can also use it to join virtual meetings and attend online classes with its front-facing 5MP, 1080p camera and dual far-field Studio Mics, and take photos and videos with its 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus.

