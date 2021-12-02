This year’s Cyber Monday laptop deals came in all shapes and sizes, including 2-in-1 devices. If you missed the chance to take advantage of the shopping event’s offers, the good news is that some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still online. For example, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is still available from Dell for only $650, down $239 from its original price of $889. Dell may take the deal down at any moment since Cyber Monday has come and gone, so you should hurry up and click that Buy Now button.

One of the primary advantages that the best 2-in-1 laptops hold over other mobile devices is their versatility, which the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is also offering through its 360-degree hinge. You can work on documents while in laptop mode, then easily switch to tent mode for presentations, media mode for watching streaming content, and tablet mode for browsing social media. When in laptop mode, a lift hinge raises the keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience. The applications of the device’s different modes are only limited by necessity and your creativity, and you’ll surely come across situations when you’ll need one form over the others. In the middle of all the modes is the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1’s 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with narrow bezels, which reduces distractions to create a more immersive experience.

According to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, the CPU and RAM are among the most important factors when purchasing a new machine, and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 won’t disappoint in terms of performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These components are supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which enables smooth visuals for everyday tasks, and a 256GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space to install your essential software and store your important files.

Adding to the portability of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is its ExpressCharge feature, which will make sure that the laptop is never out of commission for long when its battery gets depleted. Once it is plugged in, it will only take 60 minutes to restore up to 80% of the battery’s total capacity, so if you’re always on the go, recharging while you’re taking quick breaks is more than enough to keep the laptop running for the whole day.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 also comes with Dell’s Adaptive Thermal Technology, which adjusts the laptop’s performance depending on your activity. When the device is mobile, the feature makes it generate less heat, and when it’s stationary while you’re working on your desk, performance is ramped up. The device’s Modern Standby feature, meanwhile, lets you pick up where you left off — the laptop will be up and running quickly after you open it if you had to close it to do something else first.

