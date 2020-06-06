Sign up for ESPN+ now and save $30 on UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer

After postponing further events in April, it didn’t take long at all for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to get back up and running. Now, fight fans worldwide are looking forward to the second big pay-per-view show since the re-opening, with UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer featuring a women’s featherweight championship bout along with a roster of MMA all-stars. The event kicks off in a matter of hours, making now your last chance to sign up for ESPN+ if you haven’t already and save $30 on the UFC 250 PPV package if you want to watch UFC 250 online.

The UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer main card is a pay-per-view event, meaning that it will air exclusively via ESPN+. This premium streaming service brings a ton of live sports content along with interviews, press conferences, analysis, exclusive shows, documentaries, and more right to your PC or mobile device, and given ESPN’s tight relationship with fighting promotions including the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s the best way for streamers and cord-cutters to enjoy all the action of MMA any time, anywhere.

UFC 250 was initially going to feature a title bout with Henry Cejudo as the main event, but that fight was moved to the UFC 249 main card. Now, the headliner is a women’s featherweight contest between defending champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes (19-4 with 16 wins by knockout) and challenger Felicia “Feenom” Spencer (8-1) — Nunes’ first featherweight title defense since winning the belt from Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Nunes is the UFC’s top-ranked female fighter and the first woman to hold belts in two weight divisions, Spencer has her work cut out for her at UFC 250. However, while Nunes is a known knockout artist, Spencer is an established grappler (both of her UFC wins have been via submission), meaning that she may yet pull off an upset if she can take things to the mat long enough to subdue the Lioness.

The co-main event at UFC 250 is a men’s bantamweight match between Raphael Assuncao (27-7) and Cody Garbrandt (11-3). There are five fights on the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer main card (the pay-per-view portion of the event) and 12 fights planned in total across all fight cards. The main card fights start at 10 p.m. ET, and you can view the entire lineup right here. As a pay-per-view, you’ll need ESPN+ to watch UFC 250 online, but you still have time to grab this bundle deal that nets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 250 PPV package for just $85, a $30 discount off the price of buying them separately.

