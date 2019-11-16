Sign up for this Disney+ bundle to watch UFC Fight Night 164

Tonight’s Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed to a country that has had a huge impact on the world of MMA. UFC Fight Night 164 will be hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, featuring one of the country’s own legendary fighters, Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza, in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout against Jan Blachowicz. All the action will be streamed on ESPN+, and if you haven’t signed up yet, then the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service — which you can bundle with ESPN+ as well as Hulu — is the perfect chance to do so and save some money. Read on to find out more about the big event and how you can sign up for this Disney+ streaming bundle now to watch UFC Fight Night 164 online this weekend.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming app that was rolled out last spring. It offers a myriad of content for sports fans, from live matches to pre- and post-event shows and more, and since ESPN has partnered with top boxing and mixed martial arts promotions (especially the UFC), it’s the best way to watch events like UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs. Jacaré online right on your web browser or mobile device. Disney also just launched its own streaming service, and this Disney+ package includes ESPN+ and Hulu as well, letting you save 25% when you bundle them together.

The main event at UFC Fight Night 164 will be a fierce contest between two seasoned martial artists. Brazilian fighter Souza (26-7) has traded a victory for each defeat in his last six fights, claiming three wins along with three losses since 2017. At UFC Fight Night 150, Souza lost to his opponent Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision, and the 39-year-old Brazilian is certainly eager to show that he can still take down tough opponents like Blachowicz — especially in his home country. Despite his age, Souza remains something of a legend in the world of mixed martial arts, and he’s clearly still in excellent fighting shape.

Souza, who has fought professionally as a middleweight since 2003, will nonetheless have his work cut out for him at UFC Fight Night 164. His Polish challenger Blachowicz (24-8) has emerged victorious in all but one of his last six fights, and this will actually be Souza’s first bout since moving up to the light heavyweight class. Both Souza and Blachowicz are dominant fighters and it will be interesting to see if this move up in weight class will benefit Souza, a veteran who appears to have been struggling a bit in recent years perhaps due to his age, but the higher weight may prove to give him the power boost the Brazilian will need to clinch a much-needed win.

UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs. Jacaré is being hosted tonight, November 16, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, and the main card fights will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. If you haven’t signed up yet, then this Disney+ bundle is a fantastic (and cost-effective) way to jump on board so you can stream the event live this weekend. This streaming package includes Disney+ as well as ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 per month, saving you 25%.

