How to watch UFC Fight Night Florida: Souza vs. Hermansson with ESPN Plus

Lucas Coll
By
UFC Fight Night Florida on ESPN Plus

MMA fans all over the world are looking forward to another exciting UFC event, with Fight Night 150: Souza vs. Hermansson lighting up the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, April 27. If you’re itching for a way to watch it online, then read on to find out more about the fighters and how you can stream UFC Fight Night Florida on ESPN Plus this weekend (with a free trial available for new subscribers).

Thanks to ESPN’s growing relationship with UFC – including exclusive broadcast rights for pay-per-view events – ESPN Plus is the place where fans without cable (or another way to watch ESPN on TV) can stream all of the MMA action online in 2019. ESPN Plus is a premium streaming service tailor-made for cord-cutters, giving you full access to live UFC matches, pre- and post-fight content, and a smorgasbord of other sporting events via the ESPN app.

UFC Fight Night 150 was initially set to feature a bout between middleweights Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa as the main event, but both fighters, as well as their replacements, pulled out for various reasons. Middleweights Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson are now headlining UFC Fight Night Florida in their stead, with a heavyweight fight between Greg Hardy and Dmitrii Smoliakov serving as the co-main event.

UFC veteran Ronaldo Souza (26-6, ranked fourth on the UFC middleweight roster) has had a rocky time of late, with the 39-year-old Brazilian fighter’s age seeming to catch up with him. His Swedish opponent, Jack Hermansson (19-4 and ranked 10th), started his career in Europe successfully but has faced a steep challenge of his own since signing onto the UFC. The Swede’s last few bouts have been quite successful, though, with the brawler displaying a surprisingly good ground game that has earned him a string of victories and some much-needed clout.

Although neither fighter here is defending a title, Souza has been promised a shot at the middleweight belt if he wins – something the Brazilian fighter has been after for a while, but has failed to secure due both to losses and poor timing. Souza no doubt wants to prove he’s still champion material, while the up-and-coming Hermansson is champing at the bit to secure a major victory, climb the UFC rankings, and continue building a name for himself.

The co-main event is another interesting matchup, with former NFL player Greg Hardy (3-1) facing Dmitrii Smoliakov (9-2). Despite having no previous MMA experience, Hardy has managed to power his way into a UFC contract and has since earned three victories and one loss, with his only “defeat” coming via disqualification after an illegal knee. The Russian Smoliakov, for his part, is a worthy opponent and might just be the one to deal Hardy his first real humbling.

The UFC Fight Night 150 main card bouts are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET this Saturday, April 27, with the undercard starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream all of the action live with ESPN Plus, which rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year. New members can also sign up for a 7-day trial to watch the event for free.

