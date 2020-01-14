If you’ve always wanted a Vitamix blender but balked at the prices, these two deals, direct with the Vitamix company, may be the opportunity you’ve hoped for. Vitamix cut the price on two reconditioned blender models and sweetened the deal on one of the blenders with a free reconditioned Perfect Blend scale. This promotion is online-exclusive so you won’t find these discounts at any brick-and-mortar shop.

Vitamix blenders have defined the category since 1949. That was the year company founder William G. Barnard demonstrated how families could use the first generation Vitamix blenders to create nutritious meals from whole foods. Barnard presented the Vitamix on television in the first infomercial broadcast in the U.S.

For more than 60 years, Vitamix blenders have been the premier brand for home cooks and commercial chefs. Vitamix blenders are famous for their precision and durability, both attributes achieved by the company’s use of cool-running motors, metal drive systems, and aircraft-grade hardened stainless steel blades. Vitamix engineers the blender containers to fold ingredients back to the blades while blending for faster, smoother results.

For some of us, the only challenge of buying a Vitamix blender is the price. Now, with these two deals direct from the manufacturer, you can upgrade to a Vitamix blender and save up to $160. Add to cart, and the promotions will appear at checkout with no promotion code required.

Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200 Blender — $50 off plus a free reconditioned Perfect Blend Scale



The Vitamix Venturist V1200 has a 2.2 peak-horsepower peak motor and a 64-ounce Vitamix Low-Profile Container. A 20-ounce container cup, a low-profile tamper, and a copy of the Vitamix Simply Blending cookbook are also included.

The V1200 has a variable speed control rather than incremental settings plus a pulse feature for breaking up thicker or coarser ingredients. Wireless connectivity and a digital timer give you control over the blending times for container size and recipe. The Reconditioned V1200 also comes with a 4-year full warranty with two-way paid shipping if repairs are required.

Normally $450, the Certified Reconditioned Vitamix Venturist V1200 is now on sale for $400, plus Vitamix includes a free Perfect Blend food with the purchase. If you’ve been considering buying a Vitamix blender but held off due to price, this is a great chance to get a rare discount and a free premium food scale.

Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Next Generation Blender — $160 off

The Certified Reconditioned Vitamix Next Generation G-series Blender uses 4-inch diameter laser-cut stainless-steel hammermill and cutting blades powered by a 2.2-peak-horsepower motor. This series includes a radial cooling fan and a structural thermal protection system. In addition to a pulse feature for thicker ingredients, the Next Generation blender can full emulsify dressings and marinades.

The Next Generation blender includes a low-profile 64-ounce container and comes with a low-profile tamper, an instructional DVD, getting started guide, and a cookbook. This certified, reconditioned model is back by the Vitamix 5-year full warranty.

Instead of its regular $440 price, the Certified Reconditioned Vitamix Next Generation Blender is $280 with this deal when the $160 discount applies automatically at checkout.

