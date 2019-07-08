Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio’s oft-raved-about D-Series — and that’s exactly what we’re looking at today. How? Well, Walmart has knocked $250 off the 65-inch Vizio D-Series, dropping the price down to a thriftier $450.

But if you spent big on the 4th of July celebrations, shelling out $450 on a new television may be a bit of a stretch. Fortunately, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can spread the cost over twelve months at $44 per month.

Let’s talk about the TV at hand. It’s a 65-inch Vizio D-Series. Run that name through our metaphorical TV-model-number-to-English translator, and it will return something along the lines of: “A versatile 4K TV with a 4K Upscaler and multi-format HDR to boot, and a Chromecast baked in under the hood for enhanced streaming.”

Don’t believe us? Just look at what this customer had to say: “By far the best TV I’ve ever owned. I usually never buy expensive electronics and opt for the cheapest option, and I almost did when looking up 4K TVs but I ended up spending an extra $80 for this and couldn’t be happier.” Another concurred, adding: “It’s pretty incredible.”

Most of the features the Vizio D-Series bundles are somewhat standard for a 4K TV, like the 4K Upscaler, which takes standard HD and Full HD content and transforms it into 4K Ultra HD. The same can be said for multi-format HDR. In this case, it uses HDR10 and HLG to achieve higher contrast levels, thus emphasizing detail.

Where the D-Series excels, though, is in the streaming department. As we said earlier, it’s armed with a Chromecast right out of the box. That means you don’t have to plug one in — it’s been implanted in the circuitry, opening the door to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Merge that with the gigantic 65-inch screen that sits on the front of the D-Series, as well as the 4K Upscaler and multi-format HDR, and you have what is without a doubt one of the best 4K TVs for the price. In fact, even at the usual $700 we’d recommend the 65-inch D-Series, so at the discounted price of $450 it really is a must-have.

Even though many of us would love to, however, we can’t all fit a 65-inch television in our living room. With that in mind, if you’re after something a little smaller, there are a number of fantastic deals on more compact 4K TVs floating around right now — the highlight being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260 ($170). You can find them all here.

That said, if you aren’t a fan of the 65-inch Vizio D-Series on offer, and the 50-inch version doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, you’re best off holding out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. The retailer has already slashed the price of some of the best budget 4K TVs on the market, and we’re expecting to see even bigger savings on the big day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

We've sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo drops a $475 discount on the Yoga C930 laptop, today only

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart google week cuts prices on smart home deals past prime day nest devices
Smart Home

Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day

Walmart announced Google Week with smart home device deals valid through July 16. If Walmart's earlier Pre-Prime Day sale was a shot across Amazon's bow prior to Prime Day 2019, the latest promotion is a frontal assault.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nuheara IQbuds review
Deals

Amazon drops $99 off Nuheara IQbuds Wireless Earbuds ahead of Prime Day

Now is your best chance to grab your own pair because Amazon is dropping the price of the Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds from $299 down to $200. That's decent $99 off for a great set of earbuds.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
philips saeco xsmall vapore amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes nearly $200 off the Saeco Xsmall Vapore espresso machine

The Philips Saeco Xsmall Vapore is a versatile espresso machine that can grind coffee beans, brew espresso, and froth milk. It normally retails for $599, but Amazon has slashed $172 off the price, bringing it down to $427.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tp-link-kasa
Deals

Secure your home with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, now only $80 on Amazon

Whether you’re planning to build a video surveillance system in your home or looking to expand your existing setup, check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link. Normally $140, Amazon has cut its price to $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
eufy robovac 11c pet edition walmart deal
Deals

Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.
Posted By Erica Katherina
brother hl l5100dn monochrome laser printer amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day discount on Brother black and white office printer

There are a lot of high-speed printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother's HL-L5100DN. This monochrome printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia
Deals

Amazon cuts 23% off the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

If you are looking for discounts on the Silver Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, you are in luck. You can get this coffee machine in a silver finish from Amazon at $115.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops price mk access runway set ar
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Micheal Kors Access Runway Touchscreen by 35%

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch may just be the smartwatch that combines functions and style. This touchscreen set is usually listed at $425, but Amazon gives you the chance to get this at a 35% steal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles