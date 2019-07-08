Share

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio’s oft-raved-about D-Series — and that’s exactly what we’re looking at today. How? Well, Walmart has knocked $250 off the 65-inch Vizio D-Series, dropping the price down to a thriftier $450.

But if you spent big on the 4th of July celebrations, shelling out $450 on a new television may be a bit of a stretch. Fortunately, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can spread the cost over twelve months at $44 per month.

Let’s talk about the TV at hand. It’s a 65-inch Vizio D-Series. Run that name through our metaphorical TV-model-number-to-English translator, and it will return something along the lines of: “A versatile 4K TV with a 4K Upscaler and multi-format HDR to boot, and a Chromecast baked in under the hood for enhanced streaming.”

Don’t believe us? Just look at what this customer had to say: “By far the best TV I’ve ever owned. I usually never buy expensive electronics and opt for the cheapest option, and I almost did when looking up 4K TVs but I ended up spending an extra $80 for this and couldn’t be happier.” Another concurred, adding: “It’s pretty incredible.”

Most of the features the Vizio D-Series bundles are somewhat standard for a 4K TV, like the 4K Upscaler, which takes standard HD and Full HD content and transforms it into 4K Ultra HD. The same can be said for multi-format HDR. In this case, it uses HDR10 and HLG to achieve higher contrast levels, thus emphasizing detail.

Where the D-Series excels, though, is in the streaming department. As we said earlier, it’s armed with a Chromecast right out of the box. That means you don’t have to plug one in — it’s been implanted in the circuitry, opening the door to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Merge that with the gigantic 65-inch screen that sits on the front of the D-Series, as well as the 4K Upscaler and multi-format HDR, and you have what is without a doubt one of the best 4K TVs for the price. In fact, even at the usual $700 we’d recommend the 65-inch D-Series, so at the discounted price of $450 it really is a must-have.

Even though many of us would love to, however, we can’t all fit a 65-inch television in our living room. With that in mind, if you’re after something a little smaller, there are a number of fantastic deals on more compact 4K TVs floating around right now — the highlight being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260 ($170). You can find them all here.

That said, if you aren’t a fan of the 65-inch Vizio D-Series on offer, and the 50-inch version doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, you’re best off holding out for Amazon Prime Day 2019. The retailer has already slashed the price of some of the best budget 4K TVs on the market, and we’re expecting to see even bigger savings on the big day.

