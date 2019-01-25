Share

Vizio is one of the top brands on the market today when it comes to solid and affordable 4K televisions. For people who want to enjoy Ultra HD without shelling out thousands of dollars for a high-end TV, the P-Series is a particularly fine example of the value that Vizio offers, and for a limited time, a small handful of these great 4K smart TVs are on sale ahead of the big game on Sunday February 3.

Whether you just want to bring your home entertainment setup to the next level with a big-screen UHD TV or you’re using the excuse of hosting the party to finally upgrade to 4K (we’re not judging), these Vizio P-Series 4K TV deals offer you the perfect chance to do so – and can save you as much as $600.

Vizio P-Series 4K TV deals

Vizio has built its name and reputation on its affordable yet high-quality televisions, and the P-Series of 4K TVs is one of the best examples of what it has to offer. The P-Series sits proudly among our favorite 4K TVs for 2019, offering arguably the best price-to-performance ratio out there thanks to cutting-edge display quality, near bezel-less designs, HDR10 compatibility, and a plethora of inputs for all your external media players. Since these are smart TVs, though, you can ditch the Roku – the Vizio P-Series UHD televisions come with streaming capabilities built right in.

The Vizio P-Series 4K TVs that are on sale are available in three sizes: The 55-inch P55-F1 is on sale through Super Bowl Sunday, February 3, for $650 from Best Buy and Vizio ($150 off) or for $640 for Sam’s Club members. The 65-inch P65-F1 is also on sale through February 3 for $900 from Best Buy and Vizio ($300 off) or $890 from Sam’s Club. Finally, the super-sized 75-inch P75-F1 will be on sale from Monday, January 28 all the way through February 25 for $1,800 from Best Buy ($200 off) and $1,700 from Sam’s Club ($300 off).

Vizio P55-F1

Vizio P65-F1

Vizio P75-F1

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV deals

Ultra HD has been around for a little while now, and as it has slowly but surely replaced 1080p as the new high-definition standard, we’re starting to see TV brands roll out their own enhanced 4K technologies. The Vizio P-Series Quantum was rolled out last year, challenging more expensive competitors like Samsung’s QLED displays.

The Quantum PQ65-F1 4K TV features all of the same HDR10 compatibility and streaming capabilities as the standard P-Series, but boasts few advantages over the other models: Its 2,000 nits of brightness and Quantum Color technology combine to create a cinema-quality color space, while the Active Full Array Max backlighting utilizes 192 local dimming zones for deeper dynamic contrast with light and dark colors.

Although the 65-inch Vizio PQ65-F1 is the only Quantum 4K TV on sale right now, this model hits the sweet spot in size if you’re looking for a big-screen television that isn’t overkill for most rooms. It’s available from Vizio for $1,600 ($500 off its normal price of $2,100), but Sam’s Club members can score it for $1,500 and save an extra $100. This deal only lasts until Super Bowl Sunday, though, so act quick.

Vizio

Sam’s Club

Looking for more great stuff? Find 4K TV deals and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT