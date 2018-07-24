Vizio challenges Samsung’s QLED TVs on the cheap with its P-Series Quantum

Share

Vizio’s challenger to Samsung’s QLED TV is here, and in keeping with the company’s tradition of providing high performance at an enticing price, the 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (PQ65-F1) will debut at retailers like Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club for $2,100. To put that in perspective, Vizio’s Quantum comes in at $600 less than Samsung’s comparably equipped 65-inch Q7F-series TV.

The new P-Series Quantum TV is highlighted (literally) by a powerful backlight system that is reportedly capable of delivering up to 2,000 nits of brightness for intense specular highlights and especially vivid colors when viewing HDR content. The backlight system is broken out into 192 zones of local dimming that allow the TV to keep dark areas black (not gray), even when bright objects are appearing elsewhere on-screen. In practical terms, that means a picture of the moon against the darkness of space, for instance, would be rendered such that the moon would appear very bright, but the surrounding scene will remain black.

The use of the word quantum is not simply a marketing strategy for Vizio, as the term refers to the use of quantum dots in order to achieve a wider array of pure colors — up to 1 billion, says Vizio. Quantum dots are also what put the Q in QLED for Samsung

In addition to superior contrast and color, Vizio points to the support of both Dolby Vision and HDR10, which allows viewers to enjoy a wide array of brilliant HDR content from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.

Vizio’s Smart TV system appears relatively unchanged here, with support for popular streaming apps on board plus Chromecast capability. Vizio’s SmartCast app also allows users to employ their phone or tablet as a remote control. If manual control isn’t your bag, though, the P-Series Quantum TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to allow control via voice commands. Using an Amazon Echo speaker or Google Home speaker, owners will be able to power their TV on and off, adjust volume and, in the case of Google Assistant users, stream content with relatively simple voice instructions.

All of this functionality is fitted into a TV with what appears to be a nearly invisible bezel. The TV’s dimensions weren’t disclosed by Vizio at the time of release, but with a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight system, it will likely have a slightly thicker profile. It’s also important to note that the TVs feet are spaced almost as wide as the screen itself, which will require those who use a stand mount to have a fairly wide piece of furniture to set it upon.

Digital Trends has a P-Series Quantum TV on its way for review and we look forward to sharing our assessment soon.