Digital Trends
Home Theater

Vizio challenges Samsung’s QLED TVs on the cheap with its P-Series Quantum

Caleb Denison
By
Vizio's P-Series Quantum TV

Vizio’s challenger to Samsung’s QLED TV is here, and in keeping with the company’s tradition of providing high performance at an enticing price, the 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV (PQ65-F1) will debut at retailers like Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club for $2,100. To put that in perspective, Vizio’s Quantum comes in at $600 less than Samsung’s comparably equipped 65-inch Q7F-series TV.

The new P-Series Quantum TV is highlighted (literally) by a powerful backlight system that is reportedly capable of delivering up to 2,000 nits of brightness for intense specular highlights and especially vivid colors when viewing HDR content. The backlight system is broken out into 192 zones of local dimming that allow the TV to keep dark areas black (not gray), even when bright objects are appearing elsewhere on-screen. In practical terms, that means a picture of the moon against the darkness of space, for instance, would be rendered such that the moon would appear very bright, but the surrounding scene will remain black.

The use of the word quantum is not simply a marketing strategy for Vizio, as the term refers to the use of quantum dots in order to achieve a wider array of pure colors — up to 1 billion, says Vizio. Quantum dots are also what put the Q in QLED for Samsung

In addition to superior contrast and color, Vizio points to the support of both Dolby Vision and HDR10, which allows viewers to enjoy a wide array of brilliant HDR content from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.

Vizio’s Smart TV system appears relatively unchanged here, with support for popular streaming apps on board plus Chromecast capability. Vizio’s SmartCast app also allows users to employ their phone or tablet as a remote control. If manual control isn’t your bag, though, the P-Series Quantum TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to allow control via voice commands. Using an Amazon Echo speaker or Google Home speaker, owners will be able to power their TV on and off, adjust volume and, in the case of Google Assistant users, stream content with relatively simple voice instructions.

All of this functionality is fitted into a TV with what appears to be a nearly invisible bezel. The TV’s dimensions weren’t disclosed by Vizio at the time of release, but with a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight system, it will likely have a slightly thicker profile. It’s also important to note that the TVs feet are spaced almost as wide as the screen itself, which will require those who use a stand mount to have a fairly wide piece of furniture to set it upon.

Digital Trends has a P-Series Quantum TV on its way for review and we look forward to sharing our assessment soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to calibrate your TV
Up Next

Kasa smart home brand hits the great outdoors with a new weatherproof cam
Amazon Echo Spot Review
Home Theater

Crank up the bass with Amazon Alexa’s new hands-free EQ adjustments

A new feature lets you use Alexa to cut or boost the equalization by up to 6 decibels, simply by using voice commands like “Alexa, turn up the treble” or “Alexa, reset the equalizer."
Posted By Kris Wouk
apple music android now has 20 million paying subscribers half that of spotify main 1200x0
Music

How to convert and play FLAC music files on your iPhone or iPad

The high-resolution revolution is upon us, and FLAC files are a popular way to store hi-res sound. But what if you’re an iOS user? Check out our article to find out more about FLAC files, and how to use them on Apple devices.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 player you can buy (and 3 alternatives)

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? No worries. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? Don't sweat it. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
best hbo series version 1531509417 ballers
Home Theater

What’s new on HBO (August 2018)

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. Follow us to find out what's new on HBO each month. August 2018 brings Ballers season 4.
Posted By Rick Marshall
tv calibration 101 how to tune up your new calibrate
Home Theater

TV calibration 101: Here's how to tune up the picture of your new TV

You’ve got your new TV out of the box, but now what? Our TV picture adjustment guide takes you through the simple steps to get the best picture from your brand new TV so you can set it and forget it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
How to fix scratched dvd
Home Theater

Want to save your favorite film? Here's how to fix a scratched DVD or CD

A scratched edition of your favorite DVD is no good. Check out our guide on how to fix a scratched DVD, whether you prefer to repair it using a smattering of peanut butter or Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser.
Posted By Parker Hall
comic con highlights star trek discovery season 2 linus
Movies & TV

Comic-Con 2018 highlights: From Star Trek spinoffs to a Star Wars revival

There was a lot of big news, cool trailers, and exciting announcements made at Comic-Con in San Diego this year. From a Star Trek spinoff to a Star Wars revival, here are the highlights from SDCC 2018.
Posted By Rick Marshall