The best soundbars in the market today will set you back between a couple hundred to a few thousand dollars. If you are looking to upgrade your current home entertainment setup without breaking the bank, check out the 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6. You can get this budget-friendly audio system from Amazon today at a staggering 49% below its usual price.

Some of the best 4K TV deals for August 2019 can save you hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a TV and sound system, this sound base pairs nicely with the Vizio D-Series 4K TV, currently on sale for under $300 at Walmart. Upgrade your home theater by getting enhanced sound quality for your TV. The VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6 is now only $77. That is a massive $73 cut from its normal $150.

The 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand features a slimmer form factor that is unlike most soundbars. This flat design gives you different placement options, which can be convenient in limited spaces. You can even stack it below any TV up to 55 inches in size or 60 pounds in weight.

This unique shape of the VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand is more than just for space saving and style purposes, it also helps to produce expansive sound. Its design allows the powerful speakers to deliver crystal-clear audio that fills the room. Also, this soundbar alternative uses premium Dolby Digital decoding, DTS TruVolume , DTS StudioSound, and DTS TruSurround technologies for elevated multichannel audio enhancements.

Your VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6 comes complete with all the cables you need to set it up with your TV. Plus, it has built-in Bluetooth which allows you to stream your favorite music wirelessly from any mobile device. This makes it a real all-in-one home theater upgrade.

You do not have to settle for your TV’s muffled speakers even if you are on a budget. With the 25-inch VIZIO 2.0 Sound Stand SS2520-C6, you can enhance each viewing and listening experience for a reasonable $150. You can even get this budget home theater system at a more affordable price of $77 if you purchase it from Amazon today. Hurry and place your order now.

