Walmart slashes prices on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch and Charge 3

We are officially halfway through January, and for a lot of us, that means the struggle to stick to our New Year’s resolutions is in full force. Whether you’re trying to hit the gym more, take up jogging, or just be more active in your everyday life, forming healthier habits can feel like an impossible task. Unless you have some sort of support system in place to keep you on track, reaching your fitness goals is entirely dependent on your willpower to do so. Which is why so many folks choose the route of a fitness tracker. Steps, heart rate, sleep, and daily activities can all be recorded, allowing you to easily track your progress. And with Walmart offering discounts on the Fitbit Versa and other models, now is a great time to pick up one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — $20 off

The Versa is the latest fitness smartwatch to come from Fitbit, and it’s also the best we’ve seen so far. When it comes to aesthetics, this fitness watch closely resembles the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. Aesthetics aside, however, this Fitbit Smartwatch offers a whole host of excellent features. Smartphone app notifications, text, call, and calendar alerts make the Versa a fully fledged mobile accessory. If you’re looking to buy a Fitbit, however, it’s the fitness focus that should command the bulk of your attention.

More than just a smartwatch, the Versa offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking for the wearer. It also comes with over 4 days of battery life, which is very similar to the Apple Watch Series 4. With water resistance up to 50 meters and connected GPS, it can go pretty much anywhere you do and provide more accurate activity results. Like other Fitbits, this fitness watch sends your data to the Fitbit dashboard — which you can view on its screen or your mobile device.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $20 off

Fitness smartwatches like the Versa, Apple Watch, and Fitbit Ionic are great if you’re looking for a full-on smartwatch, but not if you’re looking for something a little less bulky. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the latest tracker to emerge from the brand, and it offers a more streamlined fitness focus than many other activity trackers on the market. It can track steps, sleep cycles, and heart rate and send the details directly to your smartphone. Unlike previous models, like the Charge 2, it also offers a touchscreen display and water resistance. With a long-lasting 7 days of battery life, you can go a long time without having to recharge your device.

Normally priced at $150, the Charge 3 is down to just $130 at Walmart right now.

More Fitbit Deals

Fitbit Alta — $30 off

Though the Charge 3 and Versa are the latest devices from Fitbit, they are both a bit more expensive than a lot of folks are willing to pay for a fitness tracker. If you’re in the market for something a bit more streamlined, the Alta is a great option to consider. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. Though it isn’t exactly a smartwatch, it does come with a bright OLED tap display so you can check your stats in real time. With customizable clock faces and personalized reminders, the Alta is one of the most popular trackers on the market

Normally priced at $129, the Alta is down to just $99 at Walmart for a limited time.

Fitbit Ionic — $50 off

The Versa may be the most popular Fitbit smartwatch on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one. The Ionic comes with many of the same features, but with one really important difference: Built-in GPS. unlike the Versa, this smartwatch doesn’t require you to be near a phone to see pace, distance, elevation, routes, and many other key stats.

Normally priced at $300, the Ionic has been discounted to $250 at Walmart for the new year.

