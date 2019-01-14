Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch and Charge 3

Jacob Kienlen
By

We are officially halfway through January, and for a lot of us, that means the struggle to stick to our New Year’s resolutions is in full force. Whether you’re trying to hit the gym more, take up jogging, or just be more active in your everyday life, forming healthier habits can feel like an impossible task. Unless you have some sort of support system in place to keep you on track, reaching your fitness goals is entirely dependent on your willpower to do so. Which is why so many folks choose the route of a fitness tracker. Steps, heart rate, sleep, and daily activities can all be recorded, allowing you to easily track your progress. And with Walmart offering discounts on the Fitbit Versa and other models, now is a great time to pick up one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — $20 off

Stainless steel with mesh

The Versa is the latest fitness smartwatch to come from Fitbit, and it’s also the best we’ve seen so far. When it comes to aesthetics, this fitness watch closely resembles the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. Aesthetics aside, however, this Fitbit Smartwatch offers a whole host of excellent features. Smartphone app notifications, text, call, and calendar alerts make the Versa a fully fledged mobile accessory. If you’re looking to buy a Fitbit, however, it’s the fitness focus that should command the bulk of your attention.

More than just a smartwatch, the Versa offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking for the wearer. It also comes with over 4 days of battery life, which is very similar to the Apple Watch Series 4. With water resistance up to 50 meters and connected GPS, it can go pretty much anywhere you do and provide more accurate activity results. Like other Fitbits, this fitness watch sends your data to the Fitbit dashboard — which you can view on its screen or your mobile device.

Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 3 — $20 off

Fitbit Charge 3 Review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Fitness smartwatches like the Versa, Apple Watch, and Fitbit Ionic are great if you’re looking for a full-on smartwatch, but not if you’re looking for something a little less bulky. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the latest tracker to emerge from the brand, and it offers a more streamlined fitness focus than many other activity trackers on the market. It can track steps, sleep cycles, and heart rate and send the details directly to your smartphone. Unlike previous models, like the Charge 2, it also offers a touchscreen display and water resistance. With a long-lasting 7 days of battery life, you can go a long time without having to recharge your device.

Normally priced at $150, the Charge 3 is down to just $130 at Walmart right now.

Buy Now

More Fitbit Deals

Fitbit Alta — $30 off

fitbit alta hr review 282
Kyle Wiggers/Digital Trends

Though the Charge 3 and Versa are the latest devices from Fitbit, they are both a bit more expensive than a lot of folks are willing to pay for a fitness tracker. If you’re in the market for something a bit more streamlined, the Alta is a great option to consider. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. Though it isn’t exactly a smartwatch, it does come with a bright OLED tap display so you can check your stats in real time. With customizable clock faces and personalized reminders, the Alta is one of the most popular trackers on the market

Normally priced at $129, the Alta is down to just $99 at Walmart for a limited time.

Buy Now

Fitbit Ionic — $50 off

Fitbit Ionic fitness tracker

The Versa may be the most popular Fitbit smartwatch on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one. The Ionic comes with many of the same features, but with one really important difference: Built-in GPS. unlike the Versa, this smartwatch doesn’t require you to be near a phone to see pace, distance, elevation, routes, and many other key stats.

Normally priced at $300, the Ionic has been discounted to $250 at Walmart for the new year.

Buy Now

Looking for the best tech deals? We’ve found Fitbit deals, Fitbit alternatives, and home gym equipment to help you save big.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for January 2019
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

B&H slashes prices on Apple Watches and iPad Pros during CES 2019

B&H Photo is discounting the Apple iPad Pro (2017) and the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS+Cellular for a limited time. If you've wanted one of the best tablets on the market or one of the most sought-after smartwatches, now is your…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
everyday kitchen products walmart eating healthy 2019
Deals

Want to eat healthy in 2019? 10 everyday kitchen products from Walmart can help

If 2019 is the year you curb your delivery habit and start getting intimate with your kitchen. After all, you want to eat well. The only problem is that you’re not sure how to begin. Here are some fantastic kitchen products to aid your…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for January 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals
Deals

You can get a refurbished Apple Watch for under $200 at Walmart right now

The Apple Watch reigns at top in the smartwatches market, but with its costly price tag attached, it’s often hard to afford this great wearable device. Walmart is offering steep discounts for refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new year mattress deals casper 1
Deals

New year, better sleep: Refresh your bedroom with these mattress, bedding deals

Many of the most popular online mattress retailers are hosting New Year's sales, with items listed for hundreds of dollars off the regular prices. We've collected the top discounts from Casper, Nectar, Purple, and more.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best fitbit deals roundup
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for January 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for January 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home deals Eufy RoboVac 11
Deals

Need a robot vacuum? Amazon is slashing prices on iRobot Roomba alternatives

A robot vacuum is a great smart home device that helps keep your home tidy and avoid some housework. Amazon is discounting the Eufy Robovac 11S and Eufy Robovac 11+. A self-cleaning home is the future and now you can be a part of it. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle