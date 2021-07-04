  1. Deals
Walmart 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Happy 4th of July everyone! Hope you have a wonderful holiday with friends and family. It’s also a great time to get some killer 4th of July  sales on all kinds of tech and gadgets.

Walmart is hosting an awesome 4th of July sale, which includes discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro, Instant Pots, streaming players, gaming laptops, and much more. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the best deals below, or browse the sale on your own terms.

Roku Express 4K+ with Voice Remote — $29, was $30

Roku Express 4K+
Roku

The Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K-resolution and UHD streaming across all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. This model comes with a voice remote, which means you can use voice commands to search content, control playback, and more through services like Google Assistant and Siri. Just plug it into an HDMI port, connect to your local Wi-Fi, and you’re good! Walmart is offering the Roku Express 4K+ player for $29 right now, which is $10 off the full price.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $64, was $100

Despite its compact size, this Instant Pot Duo Mini holds up to 3 quarts at a time, enough to cook a hearty stew, slow roast meats, and much more. It can handle seven different functions, essentially replacing up to seven different appliances. Both the lid and the cooking pot are dishwasher safe too, so they’re super easy to clean. Walmart is currently offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini for $64, which is $36 off of the full price of $100.

Seagate Expansion 4TB External Hard Drive — $89, was $105

seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim

This external hard drive from Seagate allows you to vastly expand storage space, up to 4TB total (4,000GB). It uses USB 3.0 and also includes data recovery tools and backup software to preserve existing data on your computer(s). It’s plug-and-play, so you can just connect it to a compatible USB port and drag and drop files like you would any other hard drive. Walmart is currently offering the Seagate Expansion 4TB for $89, which is $16 off the full price of $105.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

In our Apple Watch Series 3 review, Andy Boxall called it one of the best smartwatches of its time, and that’s still true today. It’s a highly capable wearable with great battery life, awesome fitness and health tracking, and a bevy of convenient features — like mobile notifications on your wrist. Plus, it’s swimproof and built to last. Walmart is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS in the 38mm size for $169, which is $30 off the full price of $199. Now is a great time to grab it for cheap!

Lenovo Chromebook 11.6 — $169, was $219

The Lenovo Celeron Chromebook has 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. It also has an 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit display. It offers up to a 10-hour battery on a single charge, which is plenty of time for social media use and streaming movies or TV shows. Walmart is offering the Lenovo 11.6-inch Celeron Chromebook for $169, which is $50 off the full price ($219). That’s an awesome deal for this versatile laptop that’s ideal for browsing, productivity, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s true wireless earbuds that sync seamlessly with iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. They offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to keep you immersed in audio experiences but also have a transparency mode to ensure you’re safe while you’re listening — you can hear oncoming traffic, for example. They’re sweat- and water-resistant and have an adaptive equalizer that adjusts music so it sounds good to everyone’s ear. Walmart is currently offering them for $197, which is over $20 off the normal price of $219.

HP Pavilion 16 Gaming Laptop — $679, was $800

This killer gaming laptop is packed to the chassis with power and convenient features, like a vibrant green backlit keyboard. HP’s Pavilion 16-a0051wm Gaming Laptop features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM. It can run most games on medium to high settings, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Overwatch, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Walmart is currently offering the Pavilion Gaming Laptop for $679, which is over $120 off the usual price of $800.

More 4th of July Walmart deals available now

Don’t see anything you like? Not a problem as there are plenty of deals available right now, especially during Walmart’s 4th of July sale. We rounded up some of the other good deals below. Take a look!

Artnaturals Sound Machine & Diffuser (with Essential Oils)

$56 $68
Experience spa at home and create zen vibes with this diffuser -- pick from its 6 nature sounds, turn on the LED light, and add in a few drops of your favorite essential oil.
Buy at Walmart

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$360 $1,600
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart

UBesGoo 4-Drawer Dresser with Metal Handles

$110 $198
With its simple and minimalist design, this can easily match any furniture in your bedroom. It has 4 spacious drawers that glides smoothly on metal slides.
Buy at Walmart

Need for Speed: Heat (Xbox One)

$25 $60
Compete in sanctioned races by day to earn money and upgrade your cars, then drive into the night in street races to build your reputation.
Buy at Walmart

Meidong Pet Bed Faux Fur, Comfortable for Small Medium Large Dogs

$35 $46
Big or small, this canine friend will fit nicely in this soft dog bed made of faux shag fur. The bed also has a non-slip safety cushion so your dog can step in or out of it with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle - Peony

$14 $24
Indulge yourself in this sweet and fresh scent derived from essential oils and plant-based ingredients. It's made from soy and vegetable wax set in a recyclable glass jar with lid.
Buy at Walmart
