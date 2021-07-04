Walmart 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Happy 4th of July everyone! Hope you have a wonderful holiday with friends and family. It’s also a great time to get some killer 4th of July sales on all kinds of tech and gadgets.

Walmart is hosting an awesome 4th of July sale, which includes discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro, Instant Pots, streaming players, gaming laptops, and much more. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the best deals below, or browse the sale on your own terms.

Roku Express 4K+ with Voice Remote — $29, was $30

The Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K-resolution and UHD streaming across all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. This model comes with a voice remote, which means you can use voice commands to search content, control playback, and more through services like Google Assistant and Siri. Just plug it into an HDMI port, connect to your local Wi-Fi, and you’re good! Walmart is offering the Roku Express 4K+ player for $29 right now, which is $10 off the full price.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $64, was $100

Despite its compact size, this Instant Pot Duo Mini holds up to 3 quarts at a time, enough to cook a hearty stew, slow roast meats, and much more. It can handle seven different functions, essentially replacing up to seven different appliances. Both the lid and the cooking pot are dishwasher safe too, so they’re super easy to clean. Walmart is currently offering the Instant Pot Duo Mini for $64, which is $36 off of the full price of $100.

Seagate Expansion 4TB External Hard Drive — $89, was $105

This external hard drive from Seagate allows you to vastly expand storage space, up to 4TB total (4,000GB). It uses USB 3.0 and also includes data recovery tools and backup software to preserve existing data on your computer(s). It’s plug-and-play, so you can just connect it to a compatible USB port and drag and drop files like you would any other hard drive. Walmart is currently offering the Seagate Expansion 4TB for $89, which is $16 off the full price of $105.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

In our Apple Watch Series 3 review, Andy Boxall called it one of the best smartwatches of its time, and that’s still true today. It’s a highly capable wearable with great battery life, awesome fitness and health tracking, and a bevy of convenient features — like mobile notifications on your wrist. Plus, it’s swimproof and built to last. Walmart is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS in the 38mm size for $169, which is $30 off the full price of $199. Now is a great time to grab it for cheap!

Lenovo Chromebook 11.6 — $169, was $219

The Lenovo Celeron Chromebook has 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. It also has an 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit display. It offers up to a 10-hour battery on a single charge, which is plenty of time for social media use and streaming movies or TV shows. Walmart is offering the Lenovo 11.6-inch Celeron Chromebook for $169, which is $50 off the full price ($219). That’s an awesome deal for this versatile laptop that’s ideal for browsing, productivity, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s true wireless earbuds that sync seamlessly with iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. They offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to keep you immersed in audio experiences but also have a transparency mode to ensure you’re safe while you’re listening — you can hear oncoming traffic, for example. They’re sweat- and water-resistant and have an adaptive equalizer that adjusts music so it sounds good to everyone’s ear. Walmart is currently offering them for $197, which is over $20 off the normal price of $219.

HP Pavilion 16 Gaming Laptop — $679, was $800

This killer gaming laptop is packed to the chassis with power and convenient features, like a vibrant green backlit keyboard. HP’s Pavilion 16-a0051wm Gaming Laptop features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM. It can run most games on medium to high settings, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Overwatch, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Walmart is currently offering the Pavilion Gaming Laptop for $679, which is over $120 off the usual price of $800.

More 4th of July Walmart deals available now

Don’t see anything you like? Not a problem as there are plenty of deals available right now, especially during Walmart’s 4th of July sale. We rounded up some of the other good deals below. Take a look!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations