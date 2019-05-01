Share

Nest’s indoor camera lineup is pretty sweet, and its cameras rank near the top of the more than 50 cameras we’ve tested so far. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Walmart through May 12 has slashed prices of both the original Nest Cam Indoor and the newer Nest Cam IQ indoor by as much as $100.

The Nest Cam Indoor is on sale for $169, $30 off the normal price, while a three-pack of the black version of the Nest Cam is on sale for $347, $50 dollars off the normal price. If you’re looking for the Nest Cam IQ Indoor, Walmart is offering a single camera for $249, a savings of $50, and a two pack for $398, $100 off the normal price of $498.

Good indoor cameras are essential to building a good home security system. Both the Nest Cam and the Nest Cam IQ fit that bill. We reviewed the Nest IQ last year and our only qualms were its price and the need for some subscription services to make it work fully.

Otherwise, the picture quality was outstanding (1080p HDR), including clear night vision imagery (even more important). The IQ actually uses a 4K camera to record dual images, which are then combined into a single more vibrant image. You can even zoom in up to 12 times without sacrificing image quality, and the camera actually zooms in on its own based on motion so you have a clearer picture of what’s going on.

Intelligent alerts and smart video highlights make monitoring more reliable (and also less annoying — just ask any Ring Doorbell owner). With a Nest Aware subscription, you even gain facial recognition — making those alerts even more useful. You also get an integrated Google Assistant and a design that is visually appealing.

The original Nest Cam is just as solid, although it lacks the HDR of the IQ and has slightly less powerful night vision capabilities. If you’re looking for the best in picture quality, the IQ is definitely the best option; however, if the price is an issue, opt for the standard Nest Cam instead. If there’s one negative about either camera it’s the lack of battery backup when the power goes out, but for those looking for quality imagery, it’s hard to beat the Nest.