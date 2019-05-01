Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Nest Indoor Cams up to $100 in time for Mother’s Day

Ed Oswald
By
Nest Cam IQ Indoor review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Nest’s indoor camera lineup is pretty sweet, and its cameras rank near the top of the more than 50 cameras we’ve tested so far. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Walmart through May 12 has slashed prices of both the original Nest Cam Indoor and the newer Nest Cam IQ indoor by as much as $100.

The Nest Cam Indoor is on sale for $169, $30 off the normal price, while a three-pack of the black version of the Nest Cam is on sale for $347, $50 dollars off the normal price. If you’re looking for the Nest Cam IQ Indoor, Walmart is offering a single camera for $249, a savings of $50, and a two pack for $398, $100 off the normal price of $498.

Nest Camera:

Three Pack:

Good indoor cameras are essential to building a good home security system. Both the Nest Cam and the Nest Cam IQ fit that bill. We reviewed the Nest IQ last year and our only qualms were its price and the need for some subscription services to make it work fully.

Otherwise, the picture quality was outstanding (1080p HDR), including clear night vision imagery (even more important). The IQ actually uses a 4K camera to record dual images, which are then combined into a single more vibrant image. You can even zoom in up to 12 times without sacrificing image quality, and the camera actually zooms in on its own based on motion so you have a clearer picture of what’s going on.

Intelligent alerts and smart video highlights make monitoring more reliable (and also less annoying — just ask any Ring Doorbell owner). With a Nest Aware subscription, you even gain facial recognition — making those alerts even more useful. You also get an integrated Google Assistant and a design that is visually appealing.

The original Nest Cam is just as solid, although it lacks the HDR of the IQ and has slightly less powerful night vision capabilities. If you’re looking for the best in picture quality, the IQ is definitely the best option; however, if the price is an issue, opt for the standard Nest Cam instead. If there’s one negative about either camera it’s the lack of battery backup when the power goes out, but for those looking for quality imagery, it’s hard to beat the Nest.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now
GoPro Hero7 Black
Deals

The GoPro Hero7 Black action cam gets over $100 knocked off its price

The GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera yet, and it’s on sale right now on Rakuten for a deep discount until the end of the month. Read on to find out why we love it so much and how you can save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon deal instant pot duo mini 3 quart 2
Smart Home

Amazon shrinks the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini to less than $50

Amazon shrunk the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker to less than $50. Food preparation in the Duo Mini cooker preserves the nutritional content of meals and holds in flavors and aromas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review
Deals

Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

When it comes to smartwatches, there's Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models, now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon has the Samsung…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best buy deal philips hue starter kit with 2 google home minis connected bulb pack 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts the price of Philips Hue Smart Light Kit with 2 Google Home Minis

Best Buy cut the price of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Multicolor LED Starter Kit and added a Google Home Mini 2-pack for no extra cost. This is a great deal for anyone just starting to set up a smart home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Home Theater

Apple AirPods and Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds get price cuts

Looking for truly wireless earbuds? You won't find a better model for workouts and wet conditions, than Jabra's Elite Active 65t, whic are currently on sale on Amazon. Apple's original AirPods are also being discounted.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Xbox One X bundle Fallout 76 Sunset Overdrive Titanfall 2
Gaming

Save $150 on new Xbox One X bundle with 3 games including Fallout 76

Altatac is offering up a pretty good deal on an Xbox One bundle that includes copies of Fallout 76, Sunset Overdrive, and Titanfall 2. Save $150 and upgrade your Xbox One gaming experience with 4K visuals and better performance all around.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Apple iPad 2018
Deals

The Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets get big discounts at Walmart

If you’ve been thinking about a tablet but have been waiting for a deal, you're in luck. Walmart just cut prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and 2018 Apple iPad, letting you score one of these great devices and save $80.
Posted By Lucas Coll
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view on ESPN+

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday, featuring women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then you can get a discount by signing up now for ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Home Theater

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get huge price cuts at Best Buy

Beats headphones are incredibly popular, but at their full price of $300 they may be incredibly expensive for some. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering select color combinations of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at a $120…
Posted By Ed Oswald