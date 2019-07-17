Share

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual blowout sale and one of the biggest online retail events of the year, has officially ended. Despite being exclusive to Prime members, the extended two-day sale has once-again solidified itself as the most popular and successful shopping event outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Though Prime Day is an Amazon-manufactured event, other retailers like Walmart and eBay refused to take their summer vacations this week. They, too, unleashed deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, and iOS tech to compete with the e-commerce juggernaut. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches. While Prime Day 2019 has technically ended, there are quite a few leftover deals available on Apple products.

In fact, Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. With online stores like Walmart running their own sales to try to steal some of Amazon’s thunder, you’ve got some other places to grab Apple deals and other discounted electronics — especially for those of us that aren’t paying Prime members.

Below we’ve curated a list of the best Apple deals after Prime Day, and some of them are still just as good as those promoted during the massive summer sale event.

This year has been a good one for Apple deals, and we’ve seen some nice discounts on things like the Apple Watch Series 3 and 2018 iPad which have been marked down for almost all of 2019. During Prime Day, we saw a lot of strong deals on previous Apple models, as expected, but also on the latest models, as well. The latest AirPods were as low as $145. Most newest-model MacBooks got a $200 price-cut. And, iPhone XR 128GB was down to just $779. Though Apple Watch Series 3 is a previous model, we saw the price drop on Amazon for an unbeatable $169, but as expected, it sold out fast.

For Apple enthusiasts, finding good deals goes a long way. MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads are built with beautiful cutting edge displays, and all the devices perfect sync up together in a seamless iOS ecosystem. Best of all, the products last for years. A deal on Apple allows you to save money on some of the most premium products in tech.

