The Apple iPad Pro gets a huge $175 discount for Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Jacob Kienlen
By
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen keyboard
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

With Amazon’s shopping event just one day away, Walmart decided to drop a massive Prime Day sale of its own. The retail giant has discounted a wide variety of smart home devices, Apple Products, Instant Pots, and glorious 4K TVs while Amazon is still preparing for its Prime Day deals July 15 start date. Whenever online retailers battle for supremacy, shoppers usually win — and that’s definitely the case with Walmart’s iPad deals going on right now. If you’re in the market for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one up with a lovely discount of $175.

Normally $649, Walmart is currently selling these tablets for $474, which as far as we can tell is the lowest price anywhere for a brand new model. All of the colors come with the same discount and are available for free two-day shipping or free in-store pickup if you prefer. Deep discounts on new Apple devices is a rare sight, so we recommend you take advantage of this deal before it’s gone — once an iPad goes out of stock, this deal is over.

Despite it not being the newest iPad out there, the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro is still plenty powerful. It’s Retina Display is bright (arguably one of the best tablet displays in 2017), and its integrated A10X Fusion chip provides processing power that rivals some laptops. You’ll also get a 12-megapixel camera, Apple Pencil support, and 10 hours of battery life to boot. You just might find this to be powerful enough to replace your laptop — you’d just need an iPad keyboard to go with it.

If you’re some who has to lug around your laptop during business trips, do what well-worn travelers do and take an iPad Pro instead. The device barely weighs a little more than a pound, and it’s easy to store away in a backpack or tote.

While this particular model does not come with an Apple Pencil: It makes the device all the more useful for notetaking and allows artists to sketch things out with ease. The iPad Pro Apple Pencil experience is about as smooth as any tablet-stylus experience we’ve seen. With iOS 13 around the corner — which this iPad Pro model supports — it’s expected to get even better.

Looking for more Prime Day deals? We’ve found laptop deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and more.

