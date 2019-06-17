Share

Many gamers may prefer building a PC from scratch, which is cool but usually costs more. If you’re looking for an upgradeable setup for your gaming desktop, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron 580 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. Normally $1,000, it is now available for only $700 at Walmart — that’s a hefty $300 savings.

This Dell Inspiron 5680 Gaming Desktop delivers a smooth HD gaming experience thanks to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Its Intel Core i5 processor is perfect for doing moderate to heavy tasks. Though it is not the latest in the Dell Inspiron 5680 line, this 8th-generation PC is ready for VR, loads fast graphics, and performs multiple tasks.

This gaming PC features blue LED lights, and its stylish exterior boasts a matte silver finish with black accents. Its diagonal-cut ventilation straps bring a handsome look to your gaming rig. The PC’s intelligent design contributes to its quiet, low-noise operation.

One of the main drawbacks is the bracket that houses the GPU. When upgrading, you will need to remove it. This might not be the most convenient way to customize your setup but this scenario is common among gaming-ready desktops.

The Dell Inspiron 5680-8400 Gaming Desktop is equipped with Intel Optane memory. It boosts performance by preloading your most used applications without taking up RAM. Adding another RAM stick to the PC may further optimize the system but depends on the application requirements. For more tips, check our gaming desktop guide.

One of its key features is upgradability. Despite its average body size, it has 460W power supply and one PCIe x16 expansion slot. It holds four bays for future storage upgrades. Though it lacks a USB-C option and the storage is limited, the Inspiron 5680 provides an all-in gaming capability without hurting your wallet too much.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Dell Inspiron 5680-8400 Gaming Desktop is now available from Walmart for only $700. That’s a huge $300 discount for a competitive gaming PC.

