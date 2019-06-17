Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart cuts $300 off Dell Inspiron 5680 gaming desktop for gamers on a budget

Gina Guadeloupe
By
walmart rips 300 off dell inspiron 5680 gaming desktop nvidia

Many gamers may prefer building a PC from scratch, which is cool but usually costs more. If you’re looking for an upgradeable setup for your gaming desktop, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron 580 Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. Normally $1,000, it is now available for only $700 at Walmart — that’s a hefty $300 savings.

This Dell Inspiron 5680 Gaming Desktop delivers a smooth HD gaming experience thanks to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Its Intel Core i5 processor is perfect for doing moderate to heavy tasks. Though it is not the latest in the Dell Inspiron 5680 line, this 8th-generation PC is ready for VR, loads fast graphics, and performs multiple tasks.

  

This gaming PC features blue LED lights, and its stylish exterior boasts a matte silver finish with black accents. Its diagonal-cut ventilation straps bring a handsome look to your gaming rig. The PC’s intelligent design contributes to its quiet, low-noise operation.

One of the main drawbacks is the bracket that houses the GPU. When upgrading, you will need to remove it. This might not be the most convenient way to customize your setup but this scenario is common among gaming-ready desktops.

The Dell Inspiron 5680-8400 Gaming Desktop is equipped with Intel Optane memory. It boosts performance by preloading your most used applications without taking up RAM. Adding another RAM stick to the PC may further optimize the system but depends on the application requirements. For more tips, check our gaming desktop guide.

One of its key features is upgradability. Despite its average body size, it has 460W power supply and one PCIe x16 expansion slot. It holds four bays for future storage upgrades. Though it lacks a USB-C option and the storage is limited, the Inspiron 5680 provides an all-in gaming capability without hurting your wallet too much.

Normally priced at $1,000, the Dell Inspiron 5680-8400 Gaming Desktop is now available from Walmart for only $700. That’s a huge $300 discount for a competitive gaming PC.

Looking for more great stuff? Find the best affordable gaming desktops, best G-Sync gaming monitors, and more savings on our curated deals page for gamers on a budget.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

Experience 4K on the cheap with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

15-inch laptops come with extra power, but which of these wields it better?

HP's latest "gem-cut" Spectre x360 15 adds powerful components to make it the fastest 2-in-1 we've ever tested. Can it take on the equally fast and incredibly svelte Dell XPS 15?
Posted By Mark Coppock
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 8930 Tower Review
Deals

Walmart drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC, you'll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200.
Posted By Francis Allanson
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Get a free Google Home Mini and smart bulb when you buy a Google Nest Hub

Walmart isn't shouting this deal from the rooftops, but if they did, Google Assistant smart home fans would break the internet to snap it up. Buy a Google Home Hub on sale and Walmart throws in a free Google Smart Light Starter Kit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ninja air fryer amazon discount af101
Deals

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 gets a steep 31% discount on Amazon

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you will find love with the Ninja Air Fryer AF101. Normally $130, it is now available for only $90.
Posted By Erica Katherina
55 inch lg 4k tv deal 6 series walmart
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV than this

Another day, another fantastic deal on a 4K TV. This time, we're looking at a 55-inch LG 6-Series, which has had its price hacked from $500 down to $350 — and that's a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon 65 quart ninja foodi cooker deal
Smart Home

Amazon takes a huge bite out of the price of the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Cooker

The versatile Ninja Foodi combines pressure cooking, air frying, and crisping. Amazon just took a massive price cut on the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP-302, the model that adds dehydrating to its repertoire.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nintendo switch deals pikachueeveeswitch
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
xerox workcentre printer massive discount on walmart 6515dn 1
Deals

This Xerox WorkCentre Printer gets a massive 56% discount on Walmart

Printing can now be fast and easy thanks to the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN. You can now get this multifunctional printer at a stunning 56% discount on Walmart. Originally $549, it is now available for only $239 – which saves you $310.
Posted By Francis Allanson