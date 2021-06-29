  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Want to watch US Netflix? You need this simple tool

By

Whether you’ve seen something on a streaming service that you want to watch but it isn’t available in your country, or you’re tired of encountering “content not available in your region” messages, there’s a cheap and easy solution to your online entertainment woes: IPVanish. IPVanish is one of the best VPNs and a long-standing favorite of ours, and along with keeping you safe from online dangers, this virtual private network can also allow you to enjoy region-locked content from Netflix and other entertainment platforms. Sound interesting? Here’s what you need to know.

Get Started

Virtual private networks are primarily used for privacy and security while using the internet, and while they’re great for that, VPNs have some other often-overlooked uses, too. How a VPN like IPVanish works is by routing your internet connection through remote servers that the virtual private network service operates. The connection is completely encrypted from tip to tail — in other words, from your computer (or whatever other internet-connected device you’re using) to the website or service you’re connecting to, essentially creating a “tunnel” of sorts that protects your online traffic and any data contained therein.

While the implications for privacy and safety are obvious here, connecting through the IPVanish VPN servers has the added benefit of letting you effectively mask the geographic location that websites and services see when you’re connecting to them. If you’re outside of the U.S., for example, you can connect to an IPVanish server located in this country, and any website or service you use will see this as your location. This allows you to effortlessly bypass region-based restrictions on content such as censored websites and streaming, especially streaming apps like Netflix which regularly enforces such limitations on its paying subscribers.

This works both ways, too, of course, and not just for Netflix. Users in the U.S. can connected to any of the 1,600-plus IPVanish servers across the globe to access similar region-locked and censored content, and there are many other sites and services that restrict access based on geography/ YouTube is a common one that springs to mind, and you’ve almost certainly encountered that annoying “Content not available in your country” error message before when trying to watch a video.

IPVanish is one of the top-ranked VPN providers in the world, but it doesn’t cost much — and this introductory offer for new customers makes it an even sweeter deal. New subscribers can sign up and get their first year of IPVanish VPN service for $29 right now. After that, the VPN package costs $90 per year, which only comes to $7.50 per month. You can also upgrade to the VPN + Backup package which adds automatic online data storage, lost data restoration, and remote device wiping for $32 for the first year (then $100 per year after that).

Get Started

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sling TV: Everything you need to know

Sling TV DVR

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop refurb white bg

HP 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

HP Spectre 13t x2 back logo

Disney+ Subscription: How to get 6 months FREE today

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768

This Samsung Chromebook is the cheapest laptop you can buy on Prime Day

samsung chromebook 4 deal amazon prime day 2021 feature image

Save $30 on the Amazon Halo Band for Prime Day

Amazon Halo Fitness Band

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Amazon just slashed $100 off this Vitamix blender — but hurry!

Vitamix Explorian Pro-Grade Blender

This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it might be a mistake

Sony 55 Series X80j Smart Google TV

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

microsoft surface pro x deal amazon memorial day sale 2020 4 920x7666

Best cheap Android tablet deals for June 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap grill deals for June 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for June 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair