Whether you’re planning to invest in a gaming desktop or you’re looking to buy one as a gift, you should have taken advantage of this year’s gaming PC Cyber Monday deals to enjoy immense discounts. However, if you missed the event, you can still avail of some Cyber Monday deals, including this $100 discount on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-pavilion-gaming-desktop-tg01-2170m-pc-3v2z3av-1. You have to hurry in finalizing your purchase though, as this may be the last chance for the gaming PC to be delivered in time for Christmas.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, from a brand that’s a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops, is an affordable gaming PC that will be able to run the latest games without any issues. The processor is where you start, according to our gaming desktop buying guide, and this machine is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, alongside 8GB of RAM and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. With these specifications, you won’t have to check the minimum requirements of the games that you want to play, as they’ll surely run properly on this gaming PC.

This gaming PC also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be enough space to install a few games at once alongside all the necessary updates. Beneath the compact and sleek exterior, complete with customizable LED lights, lies an enhanced thermal solution that will keep the machine cool and quiet even when it’s running demanding games and after hours of playing, so there’s no need to worry about overheating.

Take your gaming hobby to the next level with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, a reliable machine that won’t give you any headaches. HP is selling the gaming PC for just $550, after a $100 discount to its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, and with dwindling stocks, this might be your last chance to purchase it and have it delivered in time for the holidays. You shouldn’t hesitate if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

