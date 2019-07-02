Digital Trends
Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon cuts price on this air purifier by $92

Timothy Taylor
It may come as a surprise, but you may be exposed to more air pollution when you’re indoors. Most homes and buildings aren’t always equipped with proper ventilation systems, unlike outdoors where the air circulates freely. Air contaminants get trapped in closed spaces, so you become more susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

This is where air purifiers come in. Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon currently has a deal that lets you in on over 37% savings with the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier, so you can breathe freely and deeply without the fear of inhaling dust, allergens, and other air pollutants. You can get it for the not-so-heavy-on-the-chest price of $158, a staggering $92 off the original price of $250.

The Winix 5500-2 air purifier has True HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration capability that captures 99.97% of allergens and other airborne contaminants in your home. Dust, mites, pollen, spores, dander, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns are filtered from the air so you can breathe easier — making it ideal for anyone prone to allergies or living with pets. The AOC (Advanced Odor Control) Carbon Filter is made from activated carbon, which has the added benefit of eliminating unpleasant odors in the air.

Some unique enhancements found in the Winix 5500-2 include the PlasmaWave technology which serves as a permanent built-in filter that collects and safely handles pollutants on a molecular level without emitting toxic ozone. Smart Sensors can read the air in your home and automatically adjust the fan and filter settings, and a sleep mode keeps the unit running quietly at night. Designed for medium to large spaces, the Winix 5500-2 is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) approved for rooms of 360-square feet. Once the filter is in need of replacement, the Reset the Filter Replacement Indicator LED will illuminate.

The Winix 5500-2 is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, although not without noting that its normal price tag of $250 is a little steep. Amazon’s generous 37% discount shaves $92 off this price, bringing the cost down to an affordable $158. If you are in need of an air purifier for your home and want only the best, then the Winix 5500-2 is a great choice at this price.

