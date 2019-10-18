A superb watching experience just doesn’t feel right without great audio to match. If you’re looking to upgrade from tinny, muffled TV speakers, we recommend you invest in a soundbar. It’s a simple yet fantastic way to boost your TV’s audio and takes only very little space. Amazon has the Yamaha soundbar system on sale right now for only $230 — that’s $70 off its usual $300 price tag. An additional $50 can also be reduced instantly when your Amazon Rewards Visa gets approved.

The Yamaha YAS-207 is currently featured on our website as the best soundbar on the market, earning a near-perfect score of 4.5 out of 5 stars from our review team. At a discounted price of $230, it makes a budget-friendly yet quality companion to your 4K TV. The purchase is further sweetened as it comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Sometimes, immersing yourself in clear, lifelike audio for all of your movies, games, music, and TV shows cannot be realized from the TV alone. With this Yahama soundbar, however, it’s easier to achieve that. This model is the first soundbar with DTS Virtual: X, a technology capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions. This allows for realistic sonic reproduction without the need for complicated installation.

Apart from surround sound, Yamaha also tossed in a Clear Voice function to the YAS-207. This mode does an excellent job of exposing subtler moments in dialogue-driven scenes, bringing them to the forefront to reveal intricate narration and sound effects. Every teeny-tiny bit of detail is crystal clear, drawing you deeper into whatever it is you’re watching.

The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer just makes the experience even better. From movie night to party time, it effectively lifts low-end frequencies to deliver heart-pounding bass. Details like a car crashing or concert cheers are well-placed and clearly defined that you’ll truly feel as if you part of the scene.

This Yamaha soundbar is outfitted with easy-access touch controls on the front panel along with an LED display. This enables you to conveniently fine-tune and view settings in a relatively intuitive configuration. And with the included micro remote, further adjustments can be done quickly and easily. The YAS-207 doesn’t connect to the Wi-Fi but the HDMI, optical, and analog inputs, as well as Bluetooth, should be enough for hassle-free connectivity.

Don’t let mediocre TV sound get in the way of your entertainment. Order this Yamaha soundbar and wireless subwoofer package today on Amazon for only $230.

