Digital Trends
Game Reviews

Battlefield V review

‘Battlefield V’ shows up late for battle, but it's still unprepared

1 of 18
2220084 bfv launchscreenshots 02
2220084 bfv launchscreenshots 03
2220084 bfv solders
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 4
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 5
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 3
2220084 bfv launchscreenshots 01
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 11
2220084 bfv devastationvista
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 9
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 10
2220084 bfv aerodromevista
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 1
2220084 bfv panzerivspectree
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 2
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 6
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 7
2220084 battlefield v reviewer screens 8
‘Battlefield V’ struggles to pass the high bar set by its predecessor.
‘Battlefield V’ struggles to pass the high bar set by its predecessor.
‘Battlefield V’ struggles to pass the high bar set by its predecessor.

Highs

  • Interesting new World War II stories
  • Classic Battlefield destruction
  • Wonderful map design

Lows

  • Filled with bugs
  • Short and inconsistent campaign missions

DT Editors' Rating

6.0
Scores Explained
Gabe Gurwin
By

Battlefield 1 helped reestablish the DICE shooter franchise as the king of large-scale combat, with its multi-day Grand Operations mode and emotional single-player War Stories offering experiences you couldn’t get anywhere else. It’s unsurprising that the studio and publisher Electronic Arts opted to take a similar approach with Battlefield V, which moves the action back to World War II for the first time in years. Battlefield V still has much of what made its predecessor great, but its rough edges are pretty hard to ignore.

The untold tales

EA chose to tout Battlefield V’s single-player campaign as a major advantage over competitor Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the months leading up to release, but what’s available in the final game is a decidedly mixed bag. Split into individual War Stories telling lesser-known (or made up) tales from World War II, the mode puts us in the shoes of three very different heroes, plus a short prologue mission similar to the beginning of Battlefield 1. A British bank robber is sent on a near-suicide mission Dirty Dozen style, a Norwegian freedom fighter uncovers Nazi research secrets, and a colonial Senegalese soldier fighting in the French army helps to liberate a country he doesn’t know. It’s a refreshing change from the Stalingrad and Normandy settings we typically see in World War II shooters, but DICE’s execution doesn’t always live up to its exciting ambition.

The first of the War Stories you’re likely to complete is Under No Flag, set in North Africa and starring a smart-mouthed young British criminal who sounds like he was plucked out of a Guy Ritchie movie. The setup is quite simple, tasking you with going from objective to objective and destroying targets, occasionally allowing you to choose the order. There’s relatively little banter or surprise over the course of the hour or so it will take you to complete the whole thing.

DICE’s execution doesn’t always live up to its exciting ambition.

Under No Flag features some very high difficulty spikes not seen in the other two War Stories, but more frustrating than the enemies were the number of bugs and glitches that weren’t ironed out before release. Enemies flip and flail long after being killed. Rocks load on the ground mere feet from your location. If you pause the game for more than a few seconds and then resume, your game will hitch like you’re experiencing some sort of offline lag. None of it is enough to completely ruin the experience, but it’s pretty evident that the fourth campaign mission was held back because some more bugs need to be squashed.

Fortunately, the other two War Stories fare much better, both in their structure and in their storytelling. In Nordlys, we’re put in the boots of a young resistance fighter and her mother as they attempt to destroy the Nazis’ heavy water supply and prevent the creation of a functional atomic bomb that would change the course of the war. Though it’s fiction and the game even mentions that the mission was actually conducted in a bloodless raid (the last member of which died last month), it’s a harrowing and gripping series of missions, culminating in some fantastic set-pieces near the end.

2220084 battlefield v war stories hands on review 3

Tirailleur also impresses, truly living up to the “untold stories” promise by starring a team of Senegalese soldiers attempting to liberate France from German rule, despite having essentially no real ties to the country. By showing their heroism and bravery, we’re given a chance to see fighters who were not celebrated or even known to the general public. In a political and effective piece of storytelling, we even see the Senegalese soldiers posing for a picture with their French comrades, only for the black soldiers to fade away as if they were never there.

Battlefield V delivers over-the-top action, albeit with a distinct lack of polish.

War Stories is ultimately supposed to be the appetizer to the multiplayer main course in Battlefield V, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that it was cobbled together pretty quickly. Only including three missions at launch makes it feel incomplete, and if the German-focused fourth episode is as long as the original three, we’ll still be left with a campaign that takes maybe four hours to complete from start to finish. The stories we have are certainly more memorable than the typical World War II campaign, but we have to say goodbye to characters just as we’re getting to know them.

Finely-tuned chaos

Battlefield has lived and died by its multiplayer more than any other shooter on the market, and Battlefield V delivers the over-the-top action we’ve come to expect from the series, albeit with a distinct lack of polish. Once again, Conquest mode is the star of the show, with several different objectives scattered across enormous maps for teams to capture, and the basic gameplay loop works as well as it ever has in the series.

Tanks and half-tracks speed across deserts and fields, planes dive down for targeted strikes, and infantry charge forward against screaming gunfire. The map design is among the best DICE has ever done, with locations from bombed-out cities to snowy mountaintops. These diverse locales occasionally see dynamic weather events as well, requiring players to change their strategy. In one instance, we found ourselves unable to snipe after a huge snowstorm came in, forcing us to get up close and personal with another weapon.

If you’ve played Battlefield 1, you know what to expect. Battlefield V has almost identical controls and bullet drop that’s inconsequential enough for newcomers to succeed, but a few changes have been made that help to mix up the formula and keep the momentum going. The Attrition system provides your team with health and ammunition stations after capturing objectives, meaning you’ll rarely have to steal another soldier’s weapon in order to stay in the battle. Fortifications also give you the ability to build defensive structures at key points, making your position less vulnerable to enemy fire. In some cases, this could mean boarding up a window, or building a sandbag pile that gives your sniper the perfect nest.

battlefield v review 2 fortification xxl

These tweaks provide more flavor to the Battlefield formula than drastically alter it, and this is also true of the many multiplayer modes. Frontlines is a massive reverse tug-of-war match, where teams throw everything they have at single objectives as they move toward their enemy’s base. Breakthrough is similarly hectic but with an emphasis on planning and defensive positioning.

A few options, such as Airborne, are only available as part of the multi-stage Grand Operations mode, which returns from Battlefield 1. Over several maps and modes, your team must complete objectives and stop the enemy from making significant progress. Doing this increases your advantage for subsequent rounds, such as shortening vehicle spawning times, and small narrative blurbs help to give you a sense of the stakes for each fight. A town hammered by German planes after one round can be torn to shreds in the next one, making it almost unrecognizable, and with Grand Operations taking around an hour to complete from start to finish, you feel like you have some skin in the game by the conclusion.

Call an exterminator

With the lengthy playing time, however, comes the possibility for disappointment, and this is caused far too often by Battlefield V rather than your own abilities. One extremely close match was supposed to end with the player-count and timer both at zero but failed to do so. We were left with no other option but to quit entirely. Other times, textures took too long to load, the rumble in our controller stopped working, or we were inexplicably unable to spawn. After we did quit, it took an alarmingly long amount of time just to return to the main menu. None of these issues straight-up ruined the multiplayer experience, but they felt like they probably could have been avoided if the game had a month or two longer to cook.

It’s a little remarkable that Black Ops 4 feels like it has more to offer even though it nixed its campaign.

That feeling is reinforced when looking at what isn’t in the game yet. Battlefield V will get its live service component, Tides of War, in December, but we’ll have to wait until 2019 to play the battle royale mode, Firestorm. All future maps will be free and the game will only use microtransactions for cosmetic items, but it’s a little remarkable that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 feels like it has more to offer even though it nixed its campaign entirely this year.

DT Gameplay

Our Take

Battlefield V is a fine World War II shooter and it has the potential to turn into a great one with a few updates and the addition of its post-launch modes, but with Black Ops 4 providing such a rich and engaging competitive experience and last year’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus offering a better (and more upfront) Nazi-shooting campaign, there’s little reason for this game to be your first choice. That’s partially a testament to the strength of its competition, but Battlefield V fails to impress the same way Battlefield 1 did. By all means, give it a try if you’re a fan of DICE’s previous work, but know that you’ll have to put up with some pretty glaring faults.

Battlefield V Compared To
destiny 2 forsaken prd
Destiny 2: Forsaken
far cry 5 press
Far Cry 5
battlefield v 5 press
Battlefield V
hitman 2 prd
Hitman 2
rage 2 prd
Rage 2
star wars battlefront ii press
Star Wars Battlefront II
destiny 2 warmind
Destiny 2: Warmind
overwatch origins edition
Overwatch: Origins Edition
call duty wwii callofduty e3 screen prdthmb
Call of Duty: WWII
battlefield 1 product
Battlefield 1
call of duty infinite warfare product
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
titanfall 2 titanfall2 product
Titanfall 2
rigs mechanized combat league product
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
mirrors edge catalyst product image
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst

Is there a better alternative?

Yes. Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are both more consistent games.

How long will it last?

War Stories will only take you a few hours to complete. The competitive multiplayer will last a lot longer, particularly as new maps are added for free.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but only if you are dying to return to World War II. There are other multiplayer shooters with more polish to choose from.

awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

The best free-to-play games you can play right now

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially-popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti 3jwagsxw
Computing

We tested Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. Are they a worthy upgrade?

We finally have Nvidia's newest graphics cards, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and put them through our standard suite of benchmarks and game tests to see how they performed in a standard play of Battlefield 1 and Fornite. How do they compare to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
rogue one a star wars story review
Movies & TV

Second live-action Star Wars series will star Diego Luna’s ‘Rogue One’ character

Diego Luna will reprise his role from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for an upcoming television series on Disney's streaming video platform. The series will explore rebel spy Cassian Andor's early adventures.
Posted By Rick Marshall
red dead redemption
Gaming

Throw out the sandbox. ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is a fully realized western world

Despite featuring around 100 story missions, the real destination in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the journey you make for yourself in the Rockstar's open world, and the game is better for it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

‘Fallout 76’ day one patch is 52 GB, bigger than the 45 GB game

Fallout 76 is a 45 GB download, but its day one patch is even bigger at a hefty 52 GB. The contents of the patch remain unknown, but it will likely incorporate feedback from the game's beta testers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
call of duty black ops 4 zombies secrets revealed
Gaming

Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

A former Treyarch employee revealed numerous Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 Zombies secrets. Among the unraveled mysteries were the Viking Boat puzzle in IX and the purpose of the Engine Room valves in Voyage of Despair.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best gaming console
Gaming

Sony could be working on a screen-equipped PlayStation controller

A patent recently granted to Sony seems to point to the company creating a controller with a touchscreen. The patent was filed in 2017 and granted in October 2018, which could mean it is planned for the next PlayStation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sea of thieves press ship battle
Gaming

Xbox gaming chief has sights set on improving Microsoft Store experience

Xbox chief Phil Spencer acknowledged that the Microsoft Store still has a ways to go to become a solid platform for PC gamers. Microsoft promised to work toward improving the frequently buggy experience with gamers in mind.
Posted By Steven Petite
pc classic plug and play system pcclassic
Gaming

The plug-and-play PC Classic joins the retro console bandwagon

Gaming company Unit-e is creating the PC Classic, a plug-and-play retro console that will come bundled with around 30 of the best DOS games. The system will support gamepads and keyboard setups.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin