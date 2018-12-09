Digital Trends
Game Reviews

‘Just Cause 4’ review

‘Just Cause 4’ is mindless fun that leaves little room for much else

1 of 15
Just Cause 4 review
Just Cause 4 review
Just Cause 4 review
Just Cause 4 review
Just Cause 4 review
just cause 4 review 6347
just cause 4 review 6349
just cause 4 review 6348
Just Cause 4 review
Just Cause 4 review
just cause 4 review 6345
just cause 4 review 6344
just cause 4 review 6343
just cause 4 review 6342
Just Cause 4 Review
There’s explosive fun to be had in Just Cause 4, but it’s mostly a rehash of old ideas.
There’s explosive fun to be had in Just Cause 4, but it’s mostly a rehash of old ideas.
There’s explosive fun to be had in Just Cause 4, but it’s mostly a rehash of old ideas.

Highs

  • Exciting explosions
  • Cool gadgets
  • Rico is a likeable character
  • Lots of room for experimentation

Lows

  • Retread of Just Cause 3
  • The world feels hollow
  • Rico is basically indestructible

DT Editors' Rating

6.0
Scores Explained How we test
Steven Petite
By

Just Cause 4’s main thrill is in its soulless open world. Blowing stuff up and causing ceaseless pandemonium will make up the bulk of your time there, and in this respect, it’s certainly fun. If your main reason for playing video games is to have mindless fun, Just Cause 4 invites you to turn off your brain and do just that. It’s a game that is upfront about its frivolousness, and for that reason, it’s hard to knock it.

Creating dazzling, fiery spectacles of infrastructure, vehicles, and enemies can be entertaining and hilarious. If you revel in displays of over-the-top stunts and sheer chaos, Just Cause 4 certainly provides the goods.

But after the debris settles from the symphony of explosions, Just Cause 4 just feels stale. The foundation of its world leaves a lot to be desired, and it does very little to set itself apart from its predecessor. It’s a mostly forgettable adventure that may occasionally have its sparkling moments but struggles to fully ignite.

 Saving the world… again

Rico Rodriguez once again reprises his role as a jack-of-all-trades hero capable of both gliding across mountain ranges and guiding an enemy helicopter into an enemy tank. At first, it seems that Solis, the fictional South American country, could harbor a more gripping tale for our infallible hero. Solis is the homeland of the Black Hand, the organization Rico has quarreled with in previous entries. On top of that, it’s quickly revealed that Rico’s father was tied to the Black Hand’s foundation.

These two bits of intriguing information could make for some great fodder. Sadly, though, this is the same B-movie tale that the franchise has come accustomed to. Once again, your job is to take down a vicious dictator to save the people of Solis.

Cutscenes are sparse and the writing rarely surprises or delights. The one constant pleasure that remains, though, is Rico’s attitude. He’s a funny, charismatic guy that helps keep a smile on your face even when the story plods along as expected.

While the series has never been known to have a strong emphasis on storytelling, it is disappointing to play through a seemingly pivotal entry in the franchise that yet again fails to deliver the narrative goods.

Becoming an action hero

Dismantling the oppressive rule is Just Cause 4’s overall goal and it goes hand-in-hand with its mission structure. Rico must assemble an army capable of taking on the Black Hand. To do that, you must recruit troops across the spacious map, which is neatly separated into regions. The loop follows a pretty standard progression. You can expand your reach by taking command of enemy strongholds. Then, on the map screen, you move your troops into the region, which unlocks new items and missions.

Your grapple can be used to send enemies into the air, fling them into exploding barrels, or even attach them to a car that drives off a cliff.

Although you’re building an army, there’s not much in the way of tactics here. You won’t make any strategic decisions during your conquest. The territorial expansion simply works as a means to gate the missions, though you still have some freedom when it comes to deciding which mission is next.

The missions themselves still rely too much on hacking consoles and destroying multiple points of infrastructure. After playing through about 10 hours of missions, you will likely have seen it all in terms of objective variety.

Despite not offering many twists to the missions, there’s still fun to be had when you’re hacking a set of consoles for the fifth time. Rico’s gadgets are the real reason to keep going. Like Just Cause 3, you have a parachute, wingsuit, and grapple at your disposal, each of which you can make great use of while traversing across the large mission set pieces.

Just Cause 4 review

Solis has massive changes in undulation, which is a perfect excuse to parachute, glide, and grapple your way across the map. Considering that vehicles outside of helicopters and planes still feel stiff and generally unresponsive, it’s great that all three of Rico’s key gadgets are unlocked from the beginning.

The trio of gadgets stand out most in time-sensitive missions. Sometimes you’re asked to unlock multiple consoles or stop numerous bombs from exploding in a short period of time. Without using your gadgets, it’s simply impossible to cover the ground needed to perform all these actions in the allotted time. This is where Just Cause 4’s most thrilling moments occur, and the game smartly guides you towards relying on your gadgets more and more.

The weather events end up feeling like a half-baked addition that could’ve been awesome if they happened more frequently.

Rico’s tools basically turn him into discount Spider-Man. And while it’s slightly odd to play this game on the heels of Marvels Spider-Man, the trusty items still work pretty darn well. Chaining together parachute jumps with grapples and glides is a satisfying endeavor that doesn’t take long to master.

The gadgets also make combat exciting, as your grapple can be used to send enemies into the air, fling them into exploding barrels, or even attach them to a car that drives off a cliff. This time around, your grapple has three unique loadouts: the standard retractor, devastating jets, and balloon-propelled grapples that lift objects from the ground. Only the retractor is really needed to complete missions, but the other two can help you create your own fun.

No, don’t go away rain

The feature that interested me most before launch was the weather system. Prominently advertised in trailers, Solis is home to a tumultuous climate featuring tornadoes, lightning storms, sandstorms, and more. These weather occurrences are manufactured with a machine owned by the villain. The weather is designed to impede your progress and give you more opportunities to wreak havoc.

Unfortunately, cases of inclement weather are few and far between. Even when they occur, they aren’t very impeding, or, frankly, that impressive. The weather systems end up feeling like a half-baked addition that could’ve been awesome if they happened more frequently and during pivotal moments.

Is this real life?

We’ve been spoiled with a rash of open world games lately that are brimming with personality and detail. God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 are just a couple of excellent examples that come to mind. Just Cause 4’s world, while large, okay to look at, and fairly diverse, ultimately feels hollow and artificial.

Just Cause 4 review

If you run a civilian over with a car, they’ll scream but the people around them will mostly go about their business. If you blow up several structures, the people hanging out in the building near the wreckage often act as if nothing is happening. The people of Solis exist, but just barely.

The feeling of being the only person with a pulse is amplified by the enemies, a ragtag army of thousands who couldn’t hit you even if you aimed their guns for them. Really, you can absorb a ridiculous amount of damage. So much, in fact, that I was able to stand in one spot for more than a minute as multiple enemies shot at me, and lived to parachute another day. Gunfire will rain down on you from all directions, but you never really feel threatened. Rico is basically indestructible and everything in your path can be easily tossed aside, for better and worse.

Even though it’s fun to make everything go boom boom with your high powered arsenal, guns themselves feel weightless and it often doesn’t feel like you’re actually shooting enemies because of it.

Just Cause 4 also doesn’t look or run much better than its predecessor. On a launch PS4, the framerate chugs intermittently, and the visuals lack the detail and color seen in many AAA games of the day. I experienced very few bugs or glitches though, which is an improvement from the Just Cause 3 launch. While the ESRB rating specifies “in-game purchases”, it appears that this is only in reference to Just Cause 4 DLC and not microtransactions.

DT Game Play

Our Take

Just Cause 4 offers explosive fun thanks to Rico’s neat bag of tricks, but feels too similar to Just Cause 3. If you’re looking for an open world playground to mess around in, Just Cause 4 provides a nice space for that. Sadly, it’s not much more than surface-level fun.

Is there a better alternative?

Yes. Far Cry 5 is just as silly, but better. You can also buy Just Cause 3 for much less and have a very similar experience.

How long will it last?

It took us around 25 hours to complete the story missions. We also knocked out a bunch of side missions in that time, but there’s enough content here to last you upwards of 50 hours.

Should you buy it?

If you enjoyed Just Cause 3, you’ll likely have fun with this one, but if you’re looking for an engaging open world to spend your holiday in, Just Cause 4 isn’t it.

Just Cause 4 Compared To
darksiders iii ps4 prod
Darksiders III
red dead redemption 2 prd
Red Dead Redemption 2
assassins creed odyssey prd
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
shadow of the tomb raider 2 prd
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
anthem ps4 prd
Anthem
deus ex mankind divided product
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
mirrors edge catalyst product image
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst
hitman intro pack
Hitman: Intro Pack
far cry primal
Far Cry Primal
fallout 4
Fallout 4
batman arkham knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
far cry 4 cover art
Far Cry 4
dragon age inquisition cover art
Dragon Age: Inquisition
disney infinity marvel super heroes 2 0 edition
Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes
watch dogs review cover art
Watch Dogs
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

New ‘Battlefield V’ patch gives Nvidia’s ray tracing support a chance to shine

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76,' including recent controversies

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 is a far different game than its predecessors.
Posted By Steven Petite
Spider-man Hands-on
Product Review

'Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite season 7 week 1 challenges: fortnite forbidden locations
Gaming

Break the rules and bust a move to complete the 'Fortnite' dance challenge

Fortnite season 7 has finally arrived along with a chilly breeze. New maps, new locations, and, of course, new challenges are here. The biggest of the week 1 challenges is the Fortnite forbidden dance locations and we've got all of the…
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite season 7 map
Gaming

Not ready for the new 'Fortnite' winter wonderland? Here's our tourist guide

Fortnite season 7 has arrived with some chilly winter air and some pretty hefty changes to the Battle Royale map. We've got the full guide to all of the map changes, new locations, new terrain, and more, right here.
Posted By Cody Perez
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
fallout 76 review 16
Gaming

Once the dust settles, 'Fallout 76' will be a nuclear wasteland worth exploring

The launch of Fallout 76 has been nothing short of apocalyptic, but that doesn’t mean the game is dead on arrival. Bethesda has a path forward, paved by The Elder Scrolls Online, another game that suffered a rocky start.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red dead online impressions review mem4v2
Gaming

Rockstar adjusts ‘Red Dead Online’ in-game economy in response to complaints

Red Dead Online has been catching flack for its unbalanced in-game economy. Now developer Rockstar has announced adjustments to the game, increasing the amount of cash and the number of gold bars that players earn for various activities.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
The Stanley Parable - Best small studio game
Gaming

New version of ‘The Stanley Parable’ coming to consoles in 2019

Seven years after its original release, The Stanley Parable is back with an upcoming Ultra Deluxe edition which will have new content and will be available on consoles as well as PC.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Joker from ‘Persona 5’ will take your heart in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, will arrive to Super Smash Bros. as its first DLC character. The announcement was a surprising one, because Persona 5 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
magic the gathering enters esports with 10 million prize pool arena
Gaming

‘Magic: The Gathering’ enters esports relevance with $10 million prize pool

Wizards of the Coast is pushing Magic: The Gathering into esports relevance with a prize pool of $10 million across the tabletop version and Magic: The Gathering Arena. Will the game be able to compete with Hearthstone and Overwatch?
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll