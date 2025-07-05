 Skip to main content
After a month with the Switch 2, I can’t fully recommend Nintendo’s new console

A Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World appears on a table.
We’re still firmly in the honeymoon period with the Switch 2 right now. Most of us are still exploring Mario Kart World‘s open world for secrets or wondering if Welcome Tour was worth the $10 price tag. With Donkey Kong Bananza arriving just in time to beef up the exclusive catalogue with a new 3D platformer, I found myself conflicted with my time with the console so far. I don’t mean personally; I am in love with this piece of tech. What is trickier is when others ask me whether or not I think they should pick one up.

One month into the system’s life, there’s a lot to love already, but not without some caveats. Consoles only get more enticing as they age, so adopting one early essentially means you’re investing at its least appealing time. There are plenty of people I would recommend a Switch 2 with no conditions, but I would say the majority of gamers are better off waiting.

Should you make the switch (2)?

No conversation about purchasing a Switch 2 can begin with anything but the system’s price and library. Honestly, the price point might be the easiest factor for me to square. $450 isn’t cheap, but we’ve entered a new era where hardware doesn’t go down in price anymore. In fact, it is far more likely to get more expensive as time goes on. The second-hand market will always exist, but that’s a roll of the dice. If you’re hesitant about getting the system on price alone, this might be the best offer you get. At best, you could get a slightly better deal in the future on a bundle, but we can’t rely on a price drop happening after a year or two anymore.

The launch library is where I think the most interesting conversation can be had. After all, a game console is nothing without games, right? This is where the nuance comes in when recommending the Switch 2. Everyone knows about Mario Kart World, and it really is as great as everyone makes it out to be. I was a little down on the open world aspect, but have since come around on it once I took it on its own terms. This is easily a game Switch 2 owners can expect to keep coming back to for the entire generation, just like Mario Kart 8.

Mario Kart World plays on a Nintendo Switch 2 screen.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

I can’t agree with the complaints that there’s nothing else besides Mario Kart World at launch on the Switch 2 since it is categorically false, but I understand what people are trying to say here. The real complaint is that there’s not much else that you couldn’t have played elsewhere already. And that’s a valid concern. For some, treating the Switch 2 as a Mario Kart machine for a month or two is fine, knowing that there’s plenty more in the pipeline, but I’d be remiss in saying that applies to everyone. If you want a wide swath of new experiences on the Switch 2, you’ll be sorely disappointed right now.

And then there’s the existing Switch library that is playable on Switch 2 with some big improvements. The Switch 2 is an instant recommendation for anyone who skipped the original Switch. Even the games without proper Switch 2 editions, like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are demonstrably better on Switch 2 to the point where I wish I could experience them for the first time on this hardware. I can almost argue that even if you have played all the best Switch games already, it is worth it to replay them on Switch 2.

While a bit nebulous to levy as a full complaint, I can’t ignore the fact that the Switch 2 has yet to give me an experience that is unique to it. Your mileage may vary on how important that factor is to you, but I think Nintendo shines brightest when it takes big swings. The Wii’s motion controls and the original Switch’s hybrid system changed the way we engaged with games and the ways they could communicate with us. The Switch 2 has that potential, most notably with the new mouse controls, but no game takes advantage of it in a big way right now. In that regard, the Switch 2 is simply a better Switch. That’s all a segment of the audience asked for, so it might be enough to convince you, but I find it creatively stale this early compared to past Nintendo efforts.

The Switch 2 has the most momentum and potential of any Nintendo hardware. It came out strong in its first month, but also played it very safe. I can easily say it is worth it to anyone who sees a couple of titles you missed out on or want to replay on the go or that take advantage of the Switch 2’s increased power, but if Mario Kart World is the only game that intersts you right now, waiting isn’t such a bad idea. Come this fall and winter, when the system is packing Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the script would be completely flipped. The more time goes on, the easier it will be to recommend the Switch 2, but after one month with the system, you have to make that judgment call for yourself.

