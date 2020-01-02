Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch for three more months and Nintendo seems intent on making the wait as difficult as possible for fans. A new “Deserted Island Getaway Package Primer” trailer is out, courtesy of the predatory lenders at Nook Inc.

Set in a conference room like a pyramid scheme pitch attempting to sell suckers a worthless timeshare, the trailer features Tom Nook as he presents a gorgeous view of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We see the deserted island, loaded up with trees and tropical fruit, as well as villagers cutting down those trees and constructing new buildings to create their ideal homes.

Through all of this, the villagers, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter Isabella, look in awe at the vacation they will be taking. We just hope they have the requisite bells to pay Nook Inc. back for the loans they’re sure to receive on new homes, as the company is relentless in its collecting. That being said, not having to pay any interest does sound pretty good — perhaps Nook Inc. should open a branch in the real world, as well?

The trailer also gave us a look at the North American box art for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It features several characters, including Isabella, the Nook Inc. employees, and villagers hard at work on a project. As always, there is a clock visible on the top of the logo, reminding you of the seconds ticking away before you’ll get a shakedown by Tom Nook’s cronies.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will release on March 20 for Nintendo Switch. It features an expanded crafting system called “DIY Recipes,” as well as a full season cycle, local and online multiplayer modes, and full customization across the deserted island. Even if you can’t take a real vacation this year, you can certainly get a nice alternative by venturing to the island and making it your own. You can check out our full game roundup to learn even more about the new gameplay systems and what changes are being made compared to the 3DS game Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

