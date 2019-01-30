Digital Trends
Potential in-game store prices for 'Anthem' have players upset

Gabe Gurwin
A leaked image for BioWare’s upcoming online action-role-playing game Anthem has players concerned about the potential cost of digital items. If the prices listed in the image stay in place when the game launches, it could cost as much as $20 for an armor pack.

The image, which was shared with the Anthem Reddit community, shows that the “Dreadnought Armor Pack” and “Guardian Armor Pack” both cost 40,000 coins or 2,000 shards. The latter currency can be purchased with real-world cash, and it’s believed that 100 shards can be purchased for $1. This means that it would cost $20 to buy the armor using this pricing scheme. Players will also be able to purchase all items using in-game currency that they acquired through normal play.

BioWare senior systems designer Chris Schmidt responded to players’ concerns, however, saying that the images don’t always represent final pricing and that this could very well be different by the time Anthem launches in late February.

“We are iterating on our economy design and balance almost daily, so you’re seeing a snapshot of one iteration,” Schmidt said. “This is why we tend to not discuss things like pricing because it’s one of those iterative things that’s sure to change frequently — right up until the day you play the game.”

BioWare and Electronic Arts have already had to deal with other headaches for Anthem, which just finished its VIP demo test across all supported platforms. The demo was characterized by poor server performance, with many players unable to join for a large portion of the allotted time. Players who participated will get a free Javelin skin when the final game launches.

A second demo, this one open to everyone, will begin on February 1. We’re hoping it goes off more smoothly, as we really enjoyed the game’s universe, and compared it favorably to Destiny 2. We did, however, leave skeptical about the game’s level cap and what the endgame content would look like. If BioWare and Electronic Arts listen to the community and keep the game loaded with new activities to do, both alone and with friends, then it could be their next big hit.

Anthem will release on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. EA Access and Origin Access members can try a trial version of the game a week early.

