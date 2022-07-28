 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation reenters the handheld gaming scene with special edition Backbone

Tomas Franzese
By

PlayStation is returning to the handheld gaming scene … sort of. Today, PlayStation and Backbone announced their partnership and launched the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. This device serves as a mobile gaming controller that players can use with the PS Remote Play app on their iOS phones. 

While it features all the same functionality as a standard Backbone One mobile controller, the PlayStation Edition more closely resembles a DualSense with its white and gray color scheme and transparent d-pad and face buttons. Backbone confirmed to Digital Trends that the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition doesn’t include the DualSense’s haptic feedback or adaptive trigger features, with Founder and CEO Maneet Khaira explaining that those features didn’t ergonomically make sense in a mobile controller:

“Ergonomics and weight is always top of mind because we know that our players want a certain level of immersion in game when playing in the handheld form factor. That’s why we did extensive ergonomic evaluations and have consulted with multiple experts in usability and human factors when we thought through this design. Love the DualSense, it’s one of our favorite controllers ever made. This product is distinct in that it’s used primarily on mobile devices which have smaller form factors, and is therefore subject to its own unique constraints. As a result, it does not feature the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense. The size, ergonomics and weight of this product when combined with a phone allow players to enjoy playing the games they already love on their phone through PlayStation Remote Play with maximum comfort. Our goal wasn’t to mirror the features of the DualSense, it was to create the gaming essential for PlayStation on mobile while feeling at home within the PS5 lineup.”

While its relation to the PS5 controller is purely aesthetic, the controller can directly connect to the PlayStation Pulse 3D headset though, so you can now easily use that proprietary headset for mobile gaming. 

While the controller itself is mostly just aesthetic, some important iOS app updates have also launched alongside it. The Backbone app can now be navigated with touch controls, and users can now boot up their PS4 or PS5 straight from the PS Remote Play app on iOS. The Backbone app has even seen further integration with PlayStation, as it will show players a dedicated lineup of PlayStation-related games and updates and link players to the proper places to download those games onto their system. From there, these games can be played remotely with the PS Remote Play app and Backbone One – PlayStation.

It isn’t quite a new PlayStation Vita, but it’s still a PlayStation-approved controller that will let you play PS4 and PS5 games on a handheld device. If you want this DualSense-themed mobile controller, the iOS version of the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is available now, with an Android model coming later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and covers for 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Sandstone case.

Microsoft Edge has a new trick for increased performance

Edge Browser

The best curved monitors for 2022

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

If you love Animal Crossing, you need to check out Bear & Breakfast

bear and breakfast impressions pc promo art

Best gaming deals for August 2022

father and son playing video games

PS5 beta update brings back folders, 1440p, and more

Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.

How to use Discord on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X with controller.

Google Maps rolls out fly-around imagery of top landmarks

An aerial view of London on Google Maps.

Best video game deals for August 2022

The best monitors for 2022

A computer monitor on a desk with a keyboard and mouse.

The best Ethernet cables for 2022: Cat 8, Cat 7, Cat 6, and Cat 5e

Image of Ethernet port and plug.

Best PlayStation deals for August 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.