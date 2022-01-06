  1. Gaming

Battlefield 2042 drops popular rush mode and fans are not happy

Otto Kratky
By

Rush, a staple of the Battlefield franchise, is now almost completely absent from Battlefield 2042. After being added in as part of a limited-time event, developer Dice has all but removed the game mode.

Rush hasn&#39;t been removed and will remain in some form/theme in #BattlefieldPortal for a few weeks/months yet. Rush of Ages was extended based on community reception and will return in the future. This week it&#39;s Bad Company 2 Rush. pic.twitter.com/1i80e0i9UU

&mdash; Kevin Johnson (@T0TALfps) January 6, 2022

The game mode, which Dice never intended to keep in the game permanently, is currently only playable through a Bad Company 2 Battlefield Portal playlist. Before being removed, players had said that Rush should become a permanent addition to the game. However, Rush is set to return to Battlefield 2042‘s other custom games in Battlefield Portal eventually. According to Dice community manager Kevin Johnson, “Rush of Ages was extended based on community reception and will return in the future.”

Battlefield 2042‘s lack of legacy features and game modes, including Rush, scoreboard, and in-game voice chat, has been a point of focus for the franchise’s fans since the game launched. In response to fans’ frustrations, EA’s director of integrated communications for shooters and Star Wars, Andy McNamara, tweeted that fans’ “expectations are brutal.” McNamara went on to say that “the things you want take time to scope, design, and execute,” before deleting the tweets and apologizing and saying his message “wasn’t clear.”

After a series of patches that adjusted the game and fixed bugs following Battlefield 2042 launched this past November, it’s not clear what DICE’s plan is for the game going forward. The game’s main Twitter account hasn’t provided any hints toward more content for the live-service game recently, and has instead given fans a post fleshing out its lore and world on January 5. Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only title that has no single-player campaign or story mode.

Editors' Recommendations

Keymander Nexus is a handy KVM switch for all your gaming devices

The Keymander Nexus gaming VKM switch sits on a white background.

Omnivision’s 200-megapixel smartphone camera will arrive on phones in 2022

Omnivision 200MP Sensor.

Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2022 Awards

Top Tech of CES 2022

Intel and AMD are mounting an attack against Nvidia. But will it work?

AMD presenting Radeon RX 6000S graphics cards at CES 2022.

The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone for season 1

Promo art for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best gaming PC deals for January 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Taco Bell’s Xbox Game Pass-style pass will put a taco in your belly daily for $10 a month

taco bell subscription ten dollars for thirty days

The best Amazon original series available now

The cast of Amazon Studios' The Wheel of Time marches across a field.

The best feel-good movies to stream on Netflix

Wine Country

AMD Ryzen 6000: Everything you need to know

AMD CEO LIsa Su showing off new Ryzen 6000 CPU.

iMac Pro 2022: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple iMac Pro News

CES 2022 shows the very convoluted future of video game tech

Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop.

Amazon Alexa is coming to your Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch before midyear

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 on the wrist.