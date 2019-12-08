As holiday deals start to pop up throughout December, you’ll find deals on all sorts of items, including video games. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday showcase some of the best deals of the year, there are a few reliable deals that remain, including the Walmart-exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle and the .

For $300, you can get an updated version of Nintendo’s eighth-generation handheld/home console hybrid (available in Space Gray or Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con color variants) and a the Starlink Battle for Atlas starter pack for $300. However, if you wait until December 9, you can purchase the same bundle and receive a $30 Best Buy Gift card at no extra cost, which you can use to buy a gift card for Nintendo’s digital storefront, Nintendo eShop. Or, use that gift card toward the purchase for a new game for your console.

What’s interesting about this bundle is the inclusion of the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack. Not only are you receiving a copy of the game, but the starter pack also includes several figurines, including the Arwing starship from the Star Fox series. The Nintendo Switch version of Starlink also contains exclusive content not found in the other versions, such as the chance to play as Fox McCloud.

Unlike the original model, the updated Nintendo Switch model has an increased battery life ranging from 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the game being played while using your Switch in handheld mode. In the past, Nintendo has been stringent when it comes to its gaming systems receiving a limited-time price reduction, especially when you take into account that the Nintendo Switch is just under three years old. Its handheld-only variant, Nintendo Switch Lite, was released only a few months ago. Although the deal is not exactly a door-buster when compared to competitors like PlayStation and Xbox, this Best Buy-exclusive deal still allows you to nab a free game plus a $30 gift card, which you can use to purchase another game for your Switch library.

