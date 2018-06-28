Bethesda knows where ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ will take place, but it’s a secret

Share

At its E3 2018 Showcase, Bethesda finally announced The Elder Scrolls 6, but the announcement didn’t come with any gameplay details, teaser videos, or even a full title. We still don’t know where we’ll be headed for the sequel, but Bethesda has locked down the location.

Speaking to Eurogamer at the Spanish Gamelab conference, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard revealed that his team had decided on the region we’ll be exploring in The Elder Scrolls VI, and that it was the first thing the studio decided on when planning the game.

Howard added that the teaser we saw — which featured rolling green hills — was not necessarily representative of the region. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim‘s titular setting was inspired by Scandinavia, which dark, snowy regions and large mountains, but we’d be open to something a little calmer or more varied. Some have speculated the game will head to Hammerfell, but this is at least partially because of the location we saw in the teaser. Hammerfell is located to the southwest of Skyrim and is roughly the same size on the full Tamriel map, though the (presumably) increased power of next-generation consoles makes it likely that the game will be far larger than The Elder Scrolls V was.

We’re going to have to wait several years before we found out, however, as The Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t Bethesda Game Studios’ current project. The developer is working on Fallout 76 as well as Starfield, a new franchise that was announced with a very short teaser of a satellite at the E3 Showcase.

If you can’t wait to get your Elder Scrolls fix, you do have another option. The Elder Scrolls Blades is a free-to-play game coming to everything from mobile platforms to VR, and it’s designed to be a full-fledged first-person role-playing game that’s playable both alone and with other players. The different versions will be cross-platform compatible, so iOS and console players will be able to face off against each other, and it’s even playable in portrait mode on phones. You can sign up for early access on both iOS and Android right now.