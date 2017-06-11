Bethesda officially confirms ‘The Evil Within 2’ at E3 2017, coming this October

Why it matters to you Shinji Mikami has redefined horror games twice as the director of both the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4, so genre fans should be eager to see what's new in The Evil Within 2.

Bethesda announced a sequel to Shinji Mikami’s 2014 horror game The Evil Within at E3. Rumors about the project have been circulating for several weeks prior, after a related job description was posted to the internet, but now the title has been officially confirmed via a chilling reveal trailer.

The trailer reintroduced the character of Sebastian Castellanos from the first game, as well as the shadowy Mobius organization. Soon enough, Castellanos is forced to return to STEM, a machine that’s capable of merging several minds into one — with some pretty unsettling effects.

Castellanos’ journey starts off with a recreation of the fire that killed his daughter, and things only get worse from there. He is trapped in a depraved art gallery where corpses hang from the ceiling in bags, and a mechanical monster begins scuttling up and down the walls, no doubt with malicious intent.

The clip then returns to another scene featuring Castellanos’ daughter, who finds herself among a group of horribly mutated humans. A man standing at the head of the group summons flames that engulf her body. The trailer ends with quick cuts of some of the monsters players will face in the game — and they’re as varied as they are horrible.

Horror games are back in vogue at the minute, thanks in no small part to the refreshing first-person action of Resident Evil 7. Mikami has played a huge role in the success of the Resident Evil franchise, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how The Evil Within 2 develops some of the ideas at play in the first game.

The Evil Within 2 is set to make its debut on October 13, 2017 — which just so happens to be Friday the 13th. Mikami’s latest slice of nightmarish horror action is set to be made available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

