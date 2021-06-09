More details about Binge, a new streaming service aimed at gamers, will be revealed at E3, according to Forbes. The platform, which calls itself “the future of gaming entertainment,” will reportedly contain original content featuring popular gaming franchises and characters.

Rather than trying to compete with Twitch and other livestreaming platforms, Binge aims to attract viewers who want “premium-level” series and shorts based on their favorite games. The platform will be free and available to watch on smartphones, gaming consoles, desktop computers, and TVs.

Most companies looking to create content in the gaming space have tried to ape Twitch’s success or establish live content on other platforms, like social media. While some of the most popular games have been made into movies, “expanded universe” content based on game worlds has historically been panned by fans. Binge aims to change this by partnering with developers and publishers to create high-quality series based on both new and retro games.

Binge has already made some high-profile hires. It brought on Allan Ungar, who directed the Uncharted Live Action Fan Film, as its chief content officer. The company has reportedly already reached out to other content creators and publishers to prep for the platform’s launch in 2022.

Like other gaming platforms, the service plans to offer a “Squad Parties” feature, which will allow viewers to watch content together and earn “meaningful” rewards for watching. While some fans might be worried about the quality of Binge’s content, the company assured anxious fans that its content will “[respect] the fans and the games that inspire them”.

After its big reveal at E3, the company plans to share additional information “over the coming months.” In the meantime, fans can soon become Binge Founding Members to be the first to know about new franchises and platform developments.

Editors' Recommendations