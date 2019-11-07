Score games and save cash with the best Black Friday gaming deals

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to save some cash and purchase video game products. If you haven’t purchased one of the main three gaming consoles — Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 — or you just want to beef up your collection with the best games of the year, you will see big discounts from GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and several other retailers. We’ve outlined the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals, including some deals you can score ahead of the holidays.

What to expect

Each year, we see Microsoft and Sony each offer a big discount on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 bundles. These typically come with a game or even a collection of games, alongside the console for a lower price than the console alone would typically cost. $200 for a PS4 “slim” model with a game like Spider-Man or even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is entirely plausible, and Microsoft is likely going to offer the Xbox One S and Xbox One X with a subscription to Game Pass, so you’ll have unlimited access to its entire library of first-party titles.

Nintendo is a little bit trickier with its discounts. You will often find the Switch console itself being offered for the same price as it is sold the rest of the year, but it will come bundled with a game or a gift card to the Nintendo eShop. The best way to score a Nintendo Switch deal is with a bundled deal. Because of this, we suggest using Black Friday as a time to buy accessories or games rather than the console itself, at least if you need to save cash.

What we saw last year

In 2018, there were several huge deals available for each of the three major consoles. We’ve broken them down into categories below and listed some of our favorites.

Xbox

Xbox One X: $400 ($500)

Forza Horizon 4: $35 ($60)

Sea of Thieves: $35 ($60)

PlayStation

PS4 with Spider-Man bundle: $199 ($300)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $35 ($60)

God of War: $25 ($60)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 ($360)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: $35 ($60)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $25 ($60)

Gaming deals going on now

As we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we only expect deals to keep getting better, and blockbuster 2019 games should start appearing. If you absolutely cannot wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to buy your gaming gifts, you can take advantage of some sales going on right now.

Resident Evil 2

Xbox One controller

