Score games and save cash with the best Black Friday gaming deals

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to save some cash and purchase video game products. If you haven’t purchased one of the main three gaming consoles — Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 — or you just want to beef up your collection with the best games of the year, you will see big discounts from GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and several other retailers. We’ve outlined the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals, including some deals you can score ahead of the holidays.

What to expect

PS4 bundle deals - Spider-Man

Each year, we see Microsoft and Sony each offer a big discount on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 bundles. These typically come with a game or even a collection of games, alongside the console for a lower price than the console alone would typically cost. $200 for a PS4 “slim” model with a game like Spider-Man or even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is entirely plausible, and Microsoft is likely going to offer the Xbox One S and Xbox One X with a subscription to Game Pass, so you’ll have unlimited access to its entire library of first-party titles.

Nintendo is a little bit trickier with its discounts. You will often find the Switch console itself being offered for the same price as it is sold the rest of the year, but it will come bundled with a game or a gift card to the Nintendo eShop. The best way to score a Nintendo Switch deal is with a bundled deal. Because of this, we suggest using Black Friday as a time to buy accessories or games rather than the console itself, at least if you need to save cash.

What we saw last year

In 2018, there were several huge deals available for each of the three major consoles. We’ve broken them down into categories below and listed some of our favorites.

Xbox

  • Xbox One X: $400 ($500)
  • Forza Horizon 4: $35 ($60)
  • Sea of Thieves: $35 ($60)

PlayStation

  • PS4 with Spider-Man bundle: $199 ($300)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: $35 ($60)
  • God of War: $25 ($60)

Nintendo

  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 ($360)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2: $35 ($60)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $25 ($60)

Gaming deals going on now

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

As we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we only expect deals to keep getting better, and blockbuster 2019 games should start appearing. If you absolutely cannot wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to buy your gaming gifts, you can take advantage of some sales going on right now.

  • Resident Evil 2
  • Xbox One controller

Prey for Xbox One

$8
Expires soon
A sci-fi first-person shooter game set on a lunar space station that has been overrun by hostile aliens.
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for Xbox One

$17 $60
Expires soon
'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition' gives you the complete 'GTA V' experience along with the Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer suite.
Buy at Walmart

Monster Hunter World for Xbox One

$20
Expires soon
Sink your teeth into this huge open-world action-adventure game, the latest in the Monster Hunter series. Also available for the PS4 (without the $5 discount).
Buy at Amazon

Katamari Damacy REROLL for Nintendo Switch

$20 $30
Expires soon
Kamatari Damacy REROLL for the Switch is an HD port of the iconic PS2 game, finally bringing all of the hectic and hilarious rolling action to a Nintendo console.
Buy at GameStop

Far Cry 5 for PS4

$25 $60
Expires soon
Ubisoft finally brings the Far Cry series to the United States, with 'Far Cry 5' pitting you against the Eden's Gate cult in rural Montana.
Buy at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack

$30 $120
Expires soon
A copy of the awesome strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, along with a Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack featuring Star Fox for the Nintendo Switch.
Buy now

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4

$30 $60
Expires soon
The latest hair-raising dark fantasy action-adventure game from the development studio behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne, now 50% off with a discount applied at checkout.
Buy at Amazon

Control for PS4

$34 $60
Expires soon
The latest science fiction action-adventure game from Remedy, the studio behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. (Full discount applied at checkout.)
Buy at Amazon

Devil May Cry 5 for PS4

$36 $60
Expires soon
Dante is back in this highly anticipated installment in the iconic Devil May Cry series, and he's brought some new friends. Now on sale with a $10 on-page coupon (for a total discount of $30).
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch

$49
Expires soon
Two of the most popular Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X 2, offering more than 100 hours of remastered HD gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
The mayhem of Super Mario Maker comes to the Switch, allowing for the endless fun (and rage) of playing through fan-made Mario levels as well as making your own. Also includes a 100+ level story mode.
Buy at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
Experience Hyrule like never before in this stunning open-world entry in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise.
Buy at Amazon

Doom Eternal for Xbox One

$50 $60
Expires soon
It's highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal plunges you back into bloody battle with the armies of Hell.
Buy at Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4

$50 $60
Expires soon
Live the cyberpunk life in this dystopian open-world adventure game from the same development studio that brought us The Witcher series.
Buy at Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

