If you fancy yourself a Call of Duty expert, then you’ll need to perfect your shot on a new platform. Call of Duty: Mobile packs all of the action of its big siblings into Android and iOS devices, and you’ll be able to play it for free on October 1.

Launching for both Android and iOS on October 1, Call of Duty: Mobile features competitive multiplayer as well as a battle royale mode. In the competitive multiplayer, you can play classic Call of Duty staples such as Team Deathmatch and Search and Destroy, and it includes several of the most memorable maps like “Nuketown” and “Crash.” The first-person perspective makes it looks very similar to the versions available on consoles and PC, and the flow of the combat should be instantly recognizable. You’ll have access to score-streaks and custom loadouts, as well as your choice of famous characters from across the many Call of Duty games — including Alex Mason of Black Ops fame.

Call of Duty: Mobile also seems to be gunning for PUBG Mobile‘s players with its own battle royale mode, which features 100 players battling on a mobile-specific map rather than the one created for Blackout in Black Ops 4. Like Blackout’s map, however, this one will feature several locations from the franchise’s past and will support solo, pairs, and four-person squad play.

Call of Duty Mobile October

Rather than be produced solely in-house by Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile was created in partnership with the Chinese company Tencent. Interestingly enough, Tencent is also involved in the development of PUBG Mobile, so the company seems like it will be well-off regardless of which gritty battle royale shooter winds up on top.

The timing of Call of Duty: Mobile‘s launch sets the stage perfectly for the reimagined Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is set to release on October 25 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It is not a remake of the original game, but a new take on modern combat with both returning and new characters. Though Black Ops 4 omitted a campaign mode, it’s back in Modern Warfare and sees the series take on disturbing subject matter regarding warfare today.

