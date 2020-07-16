A mysterious Activision shooting game has surfaced on the Microsoft Store. And although it doesn’t carry Call of Duty branding, there’s reason to believe it’s a placeholder for the next installment in the franchise.

The game, titled The Red Door, quietly landed on the Microsoft Store on Thursday. The listing says Activision developed the game, and it’ll carry an M for Mature rating at launch because of its “intense violence, blood, and language.” The listing says the game will be 81.7GB in size and launch on the Xbox One. Exactly when, however, is unknown. It also fails to mention whether it’ll be available on Xbox Series X.

“There is more than one truth,” the game’s description reads. “If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?”

Art accompanying the listing simply depicts a red keyhole with what appears to be a maze graphic inside.

While the game may be an entirely new Activision property, it could also be a placeholder for Activision’s next Call of Duty game, believed to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

For weeks, gamers have been speculating that Activision and its development house Treyarch are inching closer to announcing the next Call of Duty installment. Those rumors were bolstered last month when Sony’s North American PlayStation Store briefly listed a new PlayStation 4 game called The Red Door. When Reddit users who discovered the listing reviewed a content ID tag, it read “COD2020INTALPHA1,” suggesting The Red Door was actually a code name for the next Call of Duty title.

Activision hasn’t been shy about dropping hints to its next game and apparent Cold War setting. In recent updates to Call of Duty: Warzone, players have discovered bunkers with inactive nukes. In some bunkers, players have picked up telephones and listened in on Russian voices communicating on the other end.

It’s unclear what The Red Door refers to and if it’ll play a part in any upcoming Call of Duty title. For now, Activision, which did not respond to a Digital Trends request for comment, seems content to drop hints about a new game without delivering concrete details.

With Microsoft’s next Xbox game showcase airing next Thursday, however, it may not be long before Activision reveals its plans.

Editors' Recommendations