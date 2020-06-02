Activision is delaying the next seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, its battle royale component, Warzone, and mobile counterpart, Call of Duty: Mobile indefinitely. The announcement comes shortly after Sony said it’s putting the PlayStation 5 unveiling on hold as the country grapples with nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time,” a statement Activision published on Twitter reads.

Activision didn’t share any specifics and till when the launch has been delayed. Season four of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was originally slated to kick off this Wednesday, June 3, and bring a variety of new content such as maps, weapons, skins, and more.

“We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard,” the company added.

It’s unclear whether more gaming studios will follow Sony and Activision in the coming days. One of the most highly awaited titles, Naughty Dog’s sequel of Last of Us is scheduled to land on June 19. However, there’s no word on whether it will be delayed just yet in the statement tweeted by Naughty Dog in which it vows to stand in solidarity against racism and injustice.

Earlier this week on June 1, Electronics Arts said it’s postponing its Madden NFL 21 launch event.

“We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change,” wrote EA in a statement posted on Twitter.

Google expressed similar concerns over the weekend when it announced it’s delaying the beta launch and virtual showcase of Android 11. “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon,” the company’s official dev account wrote in a tweet.

