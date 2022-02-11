Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are coming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Following a slew of rumors and leaks, Activision has confirmed the existence of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and details about 2022’s new COD game, Modern Warfare 2. This news comes by way of a press call with Infinity Ward Co-Studio Head Pat Kelly, who was joined by content creators.

According to Charlie Intel, Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will be built on a new engine and both games will be tied to one another — just like Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone game. This new engine will supposedly be the only one used for all COD games going forward, instead of flipping between them across multiple studios. In addition, these two titles will be developed by Infinity Ward, replacing Raven Software as the lead Warzone team.

While a release date for Modern Warfare 2 wasn’t revealed specifically, it’s on track to launch in fall 2022. Warzone 2, on the other hand, doesn’t have a release window, but it will supposedly launch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023, leaving behind the previous generation of consoles.

BREAKING: NEW official Call of Duty 2022 details: — Sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

— NEW ENGINE for MW2 and Warzone 2

— Game + New Warzone built together from ‘ground up’

— Warzone will be ‘Massive evolution of BR’

— ‘New Sandbox mode’ Stay frosty… pic.twitter.com/sGFnYWNTaY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

Warzone 2 will apparently be a “massive evolution of Battle Royale,” featuring an “incredibly ambitious sandbox mode,” according to Activision. It’s unclear what that means exactly, but we’ll find out more as Warzone 2 gets closer to release.

Warzone has been in terrible shape for a while, and it seems Activision is opting to start fresh, rather than attempt to fix everything wrong with the current iteration. One issue the community has had since launch is the lack of a field of view (FOV) slider for consoles, a feature that has been present on PC since day one.

On the subject, Activision told content creators, “Adding FOV on console in Warzone creates major performance impacts for old-gen console players. Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time.”

However, Warzone 2 could very well include this feature on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

