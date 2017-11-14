Server woes delay rollout of ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ microtransactions

Call of Duty: WWII has had a relatively rocky launch thus far, with disconnection issues eventually leading to Sledgehammer Games disabling dedicated servers as it works to address online problems. These issues have also led to Activision delaying the introduction of the game’s microtransaction currency, “Call of Duty Points.”

Activision made the announcement on its official Twitter support account, saying that Call of Duty Points won’t be live in Call of Duty: WWII until November 21. Those who purchased the digital version of the game will receive 1,100 points at that date.

As of right now, the Call of Duty: WWII experience is a little bit stripped down. The Headquarters social space is currently empty and the game is using peer-to-peer servers to combat disconnecting — hopefully, that wasn’t the throwback to Call of Duty 2 Sledgehammer had in mind.

If you’ve been playing Call of Duty: WWII since launch, you’ve been getting an extra bonus this whole time without even realizing it. In an update post on Reddit explaining the game’s current status, Sledgehammer revealed that it had mistakenly been giving all players twice the normal experience points they would typically earned, which turned into three times the normal experience during the weekend. This has now been disabled, but it doesn’t appear that Sledgehammer will be retroactively reducing anyone’s level.

Dedicated servers have already made their return to PlayStation 4 players and they will soon return to Xbox One as well. European players appear to be receiving the dedicated servers first before they are be expanded to the rest of the world.

Though Call of Duty: WWII hasn’t had the smoothest launch, the delay of microtransactions is a relatively small hiccup compared to what competitor Star Wars Battlefront II is going through. Electronic Arts’ shooter has come under fire for its progression system, which many have accused of encouraging microtransactions and moving traditional player progression at a snail’s pace. Following players’ collective outrage online, the game already reduced the credit requirement for purchasing some of its in-game heroes, though its Star Card upgrade system is still being called “pay-to-win” by players who received the game early through EA Access.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.