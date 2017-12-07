‘Call of Duty: WWII’ kicks off its first community event December 8

Winter is nearly upon us, and as the cold weather moves in and we’re forced to stay indoors, video games are the perfect time-killer. Call of Duty: WWII is the perfect game to play with friends next to the fire, and to get players in the winter spirit, a special “Winter Siege” community event begins December 8.

The first community event in Call of Duty: WWII so far, “Winter Siege” will run until January 2 and brings a winter-themed version of the “Carentan” multiplayer map to all players for a limited time. The map was previously only available to those who pre-ordered the game, and there will be a special “Winter Carentan” playlist during the event so you can get in extra time with the map.

On December 15, the mode “Gun Game” will also come to Call of Duty: WWII for a limited time. A staple of Treyarch’s entries in the series, the competitive mode tasks players with getting one kill each on a series of weapons, and it typically makes for intense and entertaining matches — especially against friends.

During Winter Siege, players will also be able to grab free “supply drops,” the series’ version of loot boxes. These will contain everything from weapons to calling cards, and players will be able to earn a variant of each weapon by completing orders from Major Howard in the Headquarters area. “Winterized” weapons and uniforms will also be available, so you can look the part as you crawl and shoot your way through war-torn France. The Headquarters itself will be decorated with snow, a Christmas tree, and lights, but we’re hoping a hanukkiah is placed somewhere for PFC Zussman.

Lastly, you’ll notice a new character is available in the Headquarters as the new Quartermaster: Captain Butcher. His face is covered, but in the trailer, his voice seems to be quite similar to Captain Price of the Modern Warfare series. Another character named “Captain Price” previously appeared in both the original Call of Duty and Call of Duty 2, though no narrative connection was ever made between the different iterations of the character.

Call of Duty: WWII is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.