Will ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered’ get a stand-alone release?

Why it matters to you Activision may have not been fully forthcoming when it said that Modern Warfare Remastered would not be sold as a stand-alone product.

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered released last November, it was only available as part of an $80 bundle that also included the new Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. At the time, publisher Activision said that this would be the only way to play the enhanced Modern Warfare, but it appears that this might no longer be the case.

A PlayStation game case for Modern Warfare Remastered was shared with fan site Charlie Intel, and it appears to be genuine, with a quote from IGN visible on the front. The back shows several screenshots, as well as the usual logos for developers Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Certain Affinity, and Beenox.

A Target listing also shared with Charlie Intel stated that the game will release on June 27 and will retail for $40. This is not the best value, as Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare‘s “Legacy Edition” is currently available on Amazon for $51 and comes with Modern Warfare Remastered, as well. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Collection, which bundles together the last-gen versions of Modern Warfare and its two sequels, is also available for $26.

Modern Warfare Remastered resonated with Call of Duty players last year, with its throwback to simpler multiplayer that wasn’t weighed down by dozens of kill streaks, special abilities, and futuristic weapons. Its campaign still holds up today with a mix of urban combat and stealth missions, and the famous “All Ghillied Up” level is among the greatest in any first-person shooter. Fortunately, it looks like this is the style of game Sledgehammer is making in Call of Duty: WWII. Ditching the science-fiction for more-or-less historically accurate locations and battles, it is the Call of Duty game for those who swore off Call of Duty.

After Infinite Warfare underperformed and other shooters like Star Wars Battlefront II and Battlefield 1 have given players other options, Call of Duty: WWII might be a chance for Activision to re-capture the multiplayer throne. We will find out when the game launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 3.

We’ve reached out for comment from Activision regarding the existence of a stand-alone copy and will update this story should we receive a response.