CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and it is launching free of microtransactions so that players can have the full experience for its retail price. However, microtransactions could potentially come to the game’s multiplayer spinoff, which won’t be part of the main game.

Speaking during a financial meeting, CD Projekt Red Adam Kiciński stressed that the multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 was still in the very early stages of development, but the studio would be “experimenting” with how to monetize it.

“We keep experimenting — that’s our first multiplayer game,” he added. “We check various options and possibilities, and it’s definitely not the time to point you to a specific direction on that. Of course, you can expect that we won’t change our general policy toward ‘deals with gamers’ so I expect wise monetization and — always — value for money.”

Kiciński also hinted that its projects could come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett down the line. We were, quite frankly, surprised Cyberpunk 2077 was launching on the current-generation systems at all, and are curious to see how they look running on six-year-old hardware. That being said, CD Projekt Red is no stranger to a challenge, having just released The Witcher III on Nintendo Switch. Though it suffers from some muddy environmental textures and a much-lower frame rate, it’s still a perfectly functional way to play Geralt’s adventure on the go, complete with all post-launch expansions for no extra charge.

This was certainly the case with 2015’s The Witcher III. The game received paid expansions down the line, but at launch, the standard edition came with a map of the game world stickers, CD soundtrack, digital comic, and a compendium booklet to help get you started.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a similar treatment, packing in a world compendium, map, stickers, and postcard. We were hoping for a one-day pass to hang out with Keanu Reeves and grab a sandwich on a bench, but that would likely bump the price up a little bit.

You’ll be able to pay Cyberpunk 2077 on April 16, 2020. The game is coming to Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia.

Editors' Recommendations