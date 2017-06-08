CD Projekt Red refuses to pay ransom on stolen ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ documents

Why it matters to you If you're looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077 and want to dissuade this sort of action in the future, if and when the documents are released, don't look at them.

CD Projekt Red (CPR), the developer of The Witcher series and founder of GOG.com, has shrugged off attempts to blackmail it by hackers who claim to have stolen documents relating to its still-in-development game, Cyberpunk 2077. The nefarious individuals have demanded a ransom, which CPR is refusing to pay, according to US Gamer.

Inspired by the pen-and-paper RPG of a similar name, Cyberpunk 2077 is the next game being developed at CPR. While it has been in production for some time, much of it is still shrouded in secrecy. No doubt the person or people behind this hack are banking on the developer wanting it to stay that way. CPR, however, is not playing ball and has gotten ahead of the problem by announcing the blackmail publicly.

It released a statement on Twitter highlighting that the ransom demand had been made, but stated categorically that it would not be paying it. While those behind the attack have threatened to release the internal documents if that is the case, CPR claims that they are not representative of the final game.

Due to the developer’s stance on the matter, there is a possibility the documents will see the light of day. If that turns out to be the case, CPR urges anyone interested in playing Cyberpunk 2077 to not view the documents, lest it spoil portions of the game for them.

“When the time is right, you will hear about Cyberpunk 2077 from us — officially,” CPR said in its statement.

Cyberpunk 2077 has no slated release date yet, though a funding application to the Polish government suggested a potential 2019 debut. When it does arrive, however, it will support Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

More recently, CPR has been focusing on the launch of its digital card game, Gwent, which could provide real competition for giants of the industry, like Blizzard’s Hearthstone.