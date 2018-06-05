Anime-inspired Soulslike game ‘Code Vein’ starts slicing and dicing this fall

Share

Bandai Namco’s anime-inspired Soulslike game Code Vein is shaping up to be a must-play title for fans of From Software’s work, and we’ll be able to get our hands on it a little sooner than we expected. Code Vein is coming to consoles and PC in September, and there will be a collector’s edition for the most dedicated players.

In the release date announcement trailer, we get a taste of Code Vein‘s dark, macabre story. As immortal “Revenants,” you and your comrades are engaged in battle against the evil Queen, but are reminded to not drink her blood or risk being lost forever. Blood has become a precious commodity needed by Revenants, but it’s believed that a spring is capable of curing their thirst.

The trailer also shows off a little more of Code Vein‘s combat, which is more energetic than what we typically see from the genre. With the help of a companion, you can attack enemies from multiple angles, but it could be tempting to just stare at them for a little while — their sharp, spiky armor and enormous weapons scream anime in the best way possible.

If you want to show off your love for Code Vein to your guests, you might be interested in the game’s collector’s edition. It contains a digital soundtrack and art book, “The Insatiable Bloodthirst” customization set for in-game characters, and a roughly 6.5-inch figure of the companion character Mia Karnstein, complete with her Blood Veil.

Fans of Soulslikes have plenty of options right now. In addition to Dark Souls Remastered (which isn’t “like Dark Souls“), Deck13 is currently working on The Surge 2, which will be shown at E3 later this month. That studio’s Lords of the Fallen is also getting a sequel, though development turmoil has kept it from progressing. It’s currently being handled by Defiant Studios, a relatively new outfit founded by ex-Avalanche Studios developers.

Code Vein launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 28. Those who pre-order the game will receive a “Venous Claw,” weapon as well as the Code Vein and God Eater collaboration weapon set, which contains two swords and a spear.