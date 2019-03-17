Share

In recent years, Corsair has become a major player in the mechanical keyboard market. The company’s best keyboard, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, will regularly set you back $200. From March 17 to 23, however, Corsair and Amazon have a pretty sweet deal. You can grab the K95 RGB Platinum for $160. Yes, it’s still a pricey keyboard option even when it’s 20 percent off, but the K95 RGB Platinum is one of our favorite mechanical keyboards available today.

The feature-packed keyboard comes in two different models of Cherry MX switches: Brown or silver. Both switches are designed for speed, but the silver has 1.2mm actuation to really increase the speed. You can also choose between a slick black finish or a cool gunmetal grey. Its build quality is stunning, with an anodized aluminum frame that is intended to withstand heavy use without deteriorating. The two-sided detachable wrist rest has a soft cover to support comfort throughout lengthy sessions.

Built with customization and gaming in mind, the K95 RGB Platinum has backlit keys and six macro keys that are both programmable and textured. The macro keys can be programmed to register lone keystrokes or combinations of keystrokes. The backlighting options are some of the best around, allowing for multiple colors per key as well as individual brightness adjustments. You can save up to three profiles via the 8MB of onboard storage. For instance, maybe you have one profile for a shooter game, another for a real-time strategy game, and the last for everyday functions.

The K95 RGB Platinum has two USB ports and comes with access to Corsair’s iCue software suite. The program easily lets you remap keys, configure macros, and further customize backlighting. In terms of keyboard software, it doesn’t get any better than the iCue. And if you have other Corsair peripherals such as mice or headsets, you can use the software to synchronize the lighting schemes across multiple products. While this level of customization won’t help you play better, it will make your gear look cooler. As a result, the K95 RGB Platinum offers arguably the best experience from a customization standpoint available now.