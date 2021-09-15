  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Arkane is looking into Deathloop’s PC performance issues

By

Deathloop is a strong “game of the year” contender thanks to its unique design and gorgeous art style. However, that opinion may only be held by people playing the game on PlayStation 5, where it is a console-exclusive. PC players, on the other hand, are struggling to enjoy the game because it has been butting up against performance problems on some rigs, an issue that developer Arkane is now officially looking into.

In response to a post on Reddit that praises how high-quality Deathloop‘s hamburgers look (and they’re admittedly pretty damn good), a community manager for the game said that its PC performance issues are the focus of an ongoing investigation. “We’re actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible,” wrote the community manager, who goes by MortalEmperor on Reddit.

Deathloop‘s performance on PC has varied from user to user, with some saying the game runs fine at 1080p thanks to their RTX 3070, while other users with the same setup say that any explosive action can lead to frame rate dips into the single digits. My experience with the game so far has been solidly mixed. My PC meets the game’s recommended specs almost exactly, but I’ve experienced some choppy gameplay as well. Deathloop runs from 80 to 100 frames per second but experiences hitches due to spikes in frame time. I’ve also experienced a few hard crashes with the game, including one that happens consistently when I try to change the monitor the game displays on.

While the reason for Deathloop‘s poor PC performance hasn’t been nailed down, many PC users are blaming the game’s inclusion of Denuvo’s antipiracy software. Denuvo has a proven reputation for interfering with a game’s performance, with the software most recently impacting Resident Evil Village on PC. In 2020, the addition of Denuvo anti-cheat and subsequent review bombing prompted Doom Eternal developer ID Software to remove the service in a later patch.

Editors' Recommendations

Get awesome freebies with your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order at Walmart

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Double Pack with exclusive pens set.

The best GameCube games of all time

Samus in Metroid Prime.

Ditch the gas generator with these BLUETTI solar generators

BLUETTI AC300 solar power station and B300 batteries in a field.

YouTube TV adds three Spanish-language channels, with more options to come

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.

Pair your shiny new iPhone 13 with a MacBook Air on the cheap today

The Apple MacBook Air on white background.

How to pre-order all of the iPhone 13 models

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

Jump Into DEATHLOOP Now and Solve Its Timeloop ‘Murder Puzzle’

Deathloop styled image.

The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

The best comedy movies on Netflix right now

Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor

The best dramas on Netflix right now

Giancarlo Esposito in Do The Right Thing.

Marshall’s latest earbuds take direct aim at Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro

Marshall Minor III true wireless earbuds.

The best family movies on Netflix right now

School of Rock

This 24-inch monitor is down to just $120 at Staples today

The 24-inch Acer KA242Y bi LCD monitor with a splash of color on the screen.