This portable gaming monitor got a sweet discount at Walmart

These days, screen real estate is incredibly important, especially given how much of our world requires it for day-to-day use. Of course, the issue is that we tend to run out of it quite easily, even on big 27-inch monitors, or we don’t even have access to it in the first place. That’s where the Deco Gear comes in; it’s a portable screen that you can hook up to your PC or console and add to your screen real estate. It functions as an interesting alternative to, say, a monitor from our gaming monitor deals, especially since it has surprisingly good specs and is reduced to $200 from $300.

For a product that may seem a bit gimmicky at first glance, the Deco Gear has some pretty good specs behind it, comparable to a standard gaming monitor. For example, the 15.6-inch screen uses an IPS panel, which means you’re going to get some pretty great viewing angles. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The latter is slightly on the lower side, but again, it isn’t too bad for something that’s meant to be portable, especially if you plan to hook it up to a console. You’ll also be happy to know that it has internal speakers, so you won’t have to lug around another extra thing if you want to take this around with you. It also has a self-supporting stand and VESA mounts if you want to have a bit of a more permanent arrangement.

As for connectivity, it’s pretty good. There are two type-C USBs, as well as an HDMI port, so you could theoretically connect quite a few things at the same time if you wanted to. The picture quality is pretty crisp for a portable screen, and it can support up to 16.7 million colors and contrast of 1,500:1. In terms of usability, as mentioned above, it can be combined with a console, PC, or Mac, or even used with a laptop, such as one from our gaming laptop deals.

Whether you use it as a secondary screen for your PC or a primary screen for a console, the Deco Gear is a surprisingly versatile and well-specced monitor. If you’ve been thinking of picking something like this up, then the discount to $200 from $300 should help nudge you a little. If you pick it up, why not check some of our gaming deals to pair with it.

