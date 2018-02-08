Love is in the air with the ‘Destiny 2’ Crimson Days event

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and that means spending time with your special someone. You could go the traditional route and cook a fancy dinner or buy flower’s and chocolate, but if you and your partner are a little more gaming-inclined, Destiny 2‘s “Crimson Days” event might be a better choice.

On Tuesday, February 13 — the day before Valentine’s Day — and running until February 20, Bungie will introduce a new two-versus-two Crucible playlist to Destiny 2. It’s a round-based mode and you’re encouraged to stay close to your partner in order to recharge your abilities faster. Should you not heed the game’s advice, your position will actually be given to the enemy team.

“If you can’t find a partner, don’t worry,” Bungie said in the announcement. “We’ll play matchmaker and find one for you.”

Competing in the Crimson Days Crucible playlist will earn all players two special engrams when they level up, provided that they have already reached the level cap. The rewards are available regardless of whether you’ve purchased the Curse of Osiris expansion.

Completing special tasks during Crimson Days will also give you exclusive cosmetic items. Finishing five Crimson Days matches will make you eligible for a new emblem and Ghost shell, and a new Exotic ornament will be available if you complete the Leviathan raid or raid lair during the course of the event.

Completing a Nightfall strike will even be rewarded with a “flaunting dance” emote. It’s obnoxious in all the right ways, and we wouldn’t pass up the chance to get it. Particular items will also be available via Bright Dust if you don’t feel like rolling the dice with the engrams. You can get Bright Dust by dismantling Bright engrams’ contents, and you’ll also receive it if you dismantle any gear acquired through Crimson engrams.

Bungie has big plans for Destiny 2 over the next few months. In March, the Crucible will add a new six-on-six mode along with changes to strikes, and a new Prestige difficulty is coming to the raid lair in May, along with Exotic Masterworks items.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.