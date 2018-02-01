Bungie outlines its plan for ‘Destiny 2’ content through May

Destiny 2 has had a pretty rough last few months. Players who have stuck around since the game launched in September have been voicing their frustrations with Bungie’s lack of consistent new content, and after the underwhelming Curse of Osiris expansion, the pressure is on the studio to right the ship. Bungie has released a “development road map” that looks primed to do that, but players are going to have some waiting to do.

The development road map, which you can view in full on Bungie’s website, first outlines the upcoming additions and changes coming to season 2, which kicked off in December. On February 27, changes are planned for multiplayer strikes and social interactions. These include reworking emblems and auras, unique rewards for Nightfall strikes, a Nightfall scoring system with high-score tracking, and the ability to see fireteam members of the “destination” map before touching down — the Nightfall strike rewards are a “stretch goal” that could release later than February 27.

On March 27, changes are coming for the competitive Crucible mode as well as “sandbox changes.” The update will introduce six-versus-six Iron Banner multiplayer, walking back Bungie’s previous commitment to keep all competitive modes at eight players total. Changes will also be made to avoid having players repeat the same Crucible maps or strikes multiple times, and there will be quitter penalties for those who quit Crucible matches early.

Season 3 of Destiny 2 will kick off in May, likely alongside the release of the second expansion, and more substantial changes are on their way. The raid lair “Eater of Worlds” will be getting a Prestige difficulty mode, and the game will be adding Exotic Masterworks — these items are currently limited to Legendary. You’ll also have the ability to form private multiplayer matches — a long-awaited feature — and there will be season ranks for Crucible. “Valor” will progress as you complete matches, while “Glory” will go up and down depending on your performance.

Destiny 2‘s most recent update added the ability to earn Masterwork armor in addition to weapons, and it made it more convenient to get raid gear that didn’t drop during your run. The update also added new “raid mods,” which only give bonuses when you’re in the Leviathan.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.