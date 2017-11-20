A new Guardian emblem hints at potential ‘Destiny 2’ free trial

Destiny 2 is one of the best shooters to release in 2017, and if you’re like us, you’ve already sunk dozens of hours into its campaign, competitive multiplayer, and cooperative missions. However, for those who haven’t suited up their Guardian quite yet, it appears the game could be getting a free trial.

Keen-eyed Destiny 2 players have spotted an in-game emblem called “Mentor of Light,” which can be seen but not equipped at the moment. In order to use it, one must “guide a trial player.” Currently, there is no trial available in Destiny 2. The game’s beta periods over the summer were the only opportunity anyone had to try the game for free. During this time, however, there was only one multiplayer map available, and only the first section of the campaign could be played.

Bungie forum users have speculated that the program could be a “refer a friend” model, which Blizzard’s World of Warcraft has used in the past. This incentivizes current players to draw in newcomers, as they receive an extra reward for anyone they recruit, but a special emblem does seem like a trivial reward for doing so.

This would seem to work in Destiny 2‘s favor, as well, as the game’s character progression could draw someone in after only playing for a day or two. The original game also had a free trial, and with the much more positive critical reception to the sequel, it seems quite likely that you will have a chance to play a chunk of Destiny 2 for free very soon.

The first paid expansion for the game, Curse of Osiris, is scheduled to launch in December. The expansion includes eight new missions taking place in a simulated region called the “Infinite Forest,” and it will include a remixed version of the Leviathan raid from the base game as well as new competitive and cooperative content. It’s available for free to those who bought the expansion pass. The second unnamed expansion is scheduled to launch next spring, and if Bungie’s release schedule resembles the first game, it’s likely we will get another major expansion next autumn.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.